"Most fun I've ever had on a tennis court"- Alex de Minaur's girlfriend Katie Boulter remembers partnering the Aussie at Wimbledon

Katie Boulter looked back on her mixed doubles adventure with Alex de Minaur at Wimbledon this year.

Apart from their singles campaign, Boulter and De Minaur partnered together to compete in the mixed-doubles draw in London. The pair got off to a decent start, outfoxing the Australian duo of Storm Hunter and John Peers, but eventually fell prey to Joran Vliegen and Xu Yifan in the third round.

Katie Boulter, who has been in a relationship with De Minaur for three years, fondly reflected on her mixed doubles run at Wimbledon. She posted a clip of one of their rallies on her Instagram stories and expressed that it was the most enjoyable time she has ever had on the tennis court.

"Most fun I've ever had on a tennis court," Boulter wrote.

Boulter and De Minaur primarily focus on their singles careers on the main tour but have also achieved success in doubles. The Australian notably won the 2020 Cincinnati Open partnering alongside Pablo Carreno Busta, while Boulter has secured four titles on the ITF doubles circuit.

Interestingly, De Minaur ventured into mixed doubles alongside Boulter at Wimbledon, marking his debut in this category. Before the grass court Major began, he expressed his willingness to try out the new event and looked forward to enjoying the matches with Boulter.

"I’ve been bugging her for a while to play. We said we would give it a go at least one time. It's going to be fun. I'm going to enjoy it," Alex de Minaur told the media.

Boulter was also thrilled to be giving it a go with De Minaur and stated that it was a rare opportunity to experience competing together at Wimbledon.

"I think it's something we've both wanted to do for quite some time. I think we're both going to really enjoy it and cherish it. It's not often that you get to have that experience together, especially at Wimbledon," she said in a press-conference.

"Holding hands with another girl" - Katie Boulter jokingly raises "red flags" as boyfriend Alex de Minaur enters court with ball girl at China Open

Katie Boulter playfully teased her boyfriend Alex de Minaur for holding hands with a ball girl at the 2023 China Open.

The Australian's gesture caught Boulter's attention as he walked onto the court for his match against Daniil Medvedev. The Brit shared a photo of the moment on social media and jokingly highlighted the "red flags" in De Minaur's playful act.

"Holding hands with another girl 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩," she posted on her Instagram story.

Despite his admirable entrance, De Minaur couldn't secure a spot in the quarterfinals, bowing out to Medvedev in Beijing. He is currently competing at the Shanghai Masters, where he succumbed to a shock first-round loss at the hands of Fabian Marozsan.

However, De Minaur's hopes are still alive in the men's doubles draw and he will take on Robin Hasse and Stefanos Tsitsipas in the last 16 alongside fellow Australian Max Purcell.

Meanwhile, Boulter advanced to the main draw of the China Open after dominant victories in the qualifying rounds and even outclassed Magdalena Frech in the first round. However, her resilient run ended in the next round against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

The Brit also recently got knocked out of the Korea Open following a Round of 32 defeat to Kaja Juvan.