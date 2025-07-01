"Most pathetic Top 5 player ever" - Fans sick of Alexander Zverev 'choking' in back-to-back Slams with shock Wimbledon loss

Alexander Zverev’s 2025 Wimbledon run came to a shocking end in the very first round, as he was ousted by World No. 72 Arthur Rinderknech. As the No. 3 seed and one of the top contenders for the title, his early exit left fans frustrated.

While grass has never been Zverev’s strongest surface--he’s never gone past the fourth round at Wimbledon--his recent form had raised hopes. A semifinal finish in Halle and a runner-up showing in Stuttgart suggested he was building momentum heading into SW19.

The German took on Rinderknech on Monday, June 30, but the match was halted after two sets due to Wimbledon’s curfew, with both players having taken a set each. When play resumed the next day, he battled hard but ultimately fell short, losing 6-(3), 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-6(5), 4-6 in a marathon encounter.

Fans have since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to vent their frustration over Alexander Zverev’s loss, calling him out for “choking” despite repeatedly getting close. With three Grand Slam finals and six semifinal appearances to his name, he has yet to get over the line.

"Alexander Zverev is maybe the most pathetic Top 5 player I’ve ever laid eyes on,” one user wrote.

“Zverev biggest choker ever,” another wrote.

One account posted:

“The haters said he couldn’t do it. The haters said he'd never win a grand slam. And they were correct. Honestly, great call from the haters.”

“Zverev most overrated top 3 ever,” one user wrote.

“So much talk but no action. No one's complaining though! Bye loser,” another joined in.

One account tweeted:

“Zverev is so useless..on every serve game, he has no serve and no game. just lose already and let novak play maybe.”

