"Most pathetic and weakest move ever" - Fans slam millionaire CEO for US Open hat-snatching controversy as he threatens court cases for 'online hate'

Fans were disgusted by the US Open hat snatcher, Piotr Szczerek, after he released a statement threatening legal action against those who mock him. Szczerek went viral online after he seemed to snatch a cap gifted to a young kid in the crowd by Kamil Majchrzak at the 2025 US Open.A few days ago, Majchrzak, a Polish ATP star, was signing autographs for fans during the New York Major. One of the young fans, named Brock, seemed to ask him for his cap, and the 29-year-old obliged. However, Szczerek, a millionaire CEO from Poland, snatched the hat and rejoiced with his wife while the kid was in despair.A video of the incident went viral online. Majchrzak also got to know about it and asked the online community to find Brock so he could rightfully gift him the hat. The Polish player eventually found the kid and earned the praise of the internet while Szczerek faced its wrath.However, in the face of those comments, the Polish CEO of the paving company called Drogbruk, released a statement that got on the nerves of many online. He claimed that &quot;life is first-come, first-served.&quot; Moreover, he asked for &quot;more sportsmanship&quot; while threatening legal action against &quot;online hate.&quot;&quot;Robbing a kid on international TV and then threatening lawsuits because the internet hurt his feelings. The most pathetic and weakest move ever,&quot; one fan wrote.KINGCHIEF @KINGCHIEF87LINK@FearedBuck Robbing a kid on international TV and then threatening lawsuits because the internet hurt his feelings. The most pathetic and weakest move ever.&quot;He’s also flexing his speed against a little kid. Dude is a f***ing douchebag,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;You nailed it. He’s a narcissist. They can’t ever admit guilt. He’s a spoiled poop head,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fans slamming the US Open hat scatcher.&quot;He’s going to go broke losing all those court cases. Looking forward to that,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Wow he’s an even bigger piece of s**t than I would have guessed,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;Resorting to legal threats, disgusting,&quot; yet another fan wrote.&quot;It was some kind of confusion&quot; - Kamil Majchrzak spoke about the US Open hat snatching controversyKamil Majchrzak at the US Open 2025 - Source: GettyKamil Majchrzak has turned a controversial US Open moment into a story of redemption. After a clip of a man snatching away a hat meant for a young fan named Brock went viral, the Polish star set the record straight and made sure the boy finally received his gift.&quot;Obviously it was some kind of confusion,&quot; Majchrzak told The Post (via Yahoo!) &quot;I was pointing, giving the hat, but I had a lot going on after my match, after being super tired and super excited for the win. I just missed it.&quot;Thanks to social media, Majchrzak tracked down Brock and personally delivered the cap, turning the episode into a happy ending.At the 2025 edition of the New York Major, Majchrzak tied his best performance at the event. He reached the third round just like he did the first time he played the main draw of the event. Unfortunately, the Pole had to retire mid-match in the third round.