"Most toxic relationship ever"; "Dont eat or drink anything he gives you" - Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou's reunion shocks fans

Holger Rune has filled the coaching role in his team by re-hiring renowned French coach Patrick Mouratoglou, who forged a famous partnership with Serena Williams from 2012 to 2022. Tennis fans were surprised to see this reunion after the duo's first stint lasted just six months.

Rune and Mouratoglou previously worked together from October 2022 to August 2023. The partnership was very successful as it saw Rune win the biggest title of his career at the 2022 Paris Masters. The Dane was recently coached by Roger Federer's former coach, Severin Luthi, and German tennis legend Boris Becker. Luthi and Becker ended their association with Rune as they could not give the Dane adequate attention and time.

Tennis fans were shocked to see Rune and Mouratoglou's reunion. Many joked about this addition to Rune's team and advised him to be careful about consuming anything given by Mouratoglou in light of his ex-protege Simona Halep's suspension from tennis. Halep tested positive for doping after she consumed a supplement, contaminated with a banned substance, given to her by Mouratoglou.

Fans called Rune and Mouratoglou's partnership "toxic" and were surprised to see the Frenchman return to the upper echelons of tennis so soon after the Halep controversy.

"?? How many times do they wanna break up and get back together," one fan wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

"Just dont eat or drink anything he gives you," another commented.

Expand Tweet

"Seriously had to check the date of this tweet 10 times….Rune and Mouratoglou back together!" tennis journalist Jose Morgado tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Here are more fan reactions to Holger Rune and Patrick Mouratoglou's reunion:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Screengrab from Instagram

Patrick Mouratoglou on his new partnership with Holger Rune: "He has high goals and so do I for him"

Holger Rune

Patrick Mouratoglou announced his reunion with Holger Rune via a post on Instagram. The Frenchman expressed excitement for the "new collaboration" and stated that he has "high goals" for the Dane.

Mouratoglou will join Rune at the Mexican Open and then they will travel together to attend the Sunshine Double.

"I am excited to start a new collaboration with Holger Rune. We have known each other since he was 13 years old and I always believed in his potential. He has high goals and so do I for him. It is the start of a new adventure. See you guys in Acapulco, Indian Wells and Miami. #tennis #tennislove #tenniscoach," Mouratoglou wrote.

Holger Rune laid down his vision for the new partnership, saying he hopes to reach the World No. 1 ranking and win his maiden Grand Slam title with the "right coaching constellation."

"It is no secret that I am determined to win Grand Slam tournaments and become number one in the world rankings. It requires the right coaching constellation and team around me," Rune told sport.tv2.dk.