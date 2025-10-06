"Mothers messaging such terrible things" - Aryna Sabalenka reveals why she is often 'shocked' by hateful comments

Aryna Sabalenka opened up on the online hate she receives as she pointed out the challenges that come with being a high-profile player. Apart from just tennis, Sabalenka shares a lot of off-field content on social media, giving fans a platform to unleash their unwarranted fury on the World No. 1.

Now, as she prepares to return to the court in China, Sabalenka spoke freely about the issue. She explains how she deals with the online hate.

“Well, I think all of us go through a lot of hate,” Sabalenka said (via Tennis 365). "Throughout my career, I faced a lot of hate and a lot of different hate for different reasons. So I figured that the more you give attention to that, the more it takes energy from you.

Though Sabalenka does her best to ignore such comments, out of curiosity, when she goes to the profile of the person, she finds out that some of them are mothers messaging terrible things.

"I feel like it’s better to ignore it, but sometimes, of course, I see those messages, and out of curiosity, I go to the page of the person who messaged me," the Belarusian said.

"Sometimes I’m shocked. Sometimes there’s like, mothers messaging such terrible things. Sometimes it just you can see the person is doing nothing and commenting on people who is trying to do something in life, who is trying to motivate, inspire next generation."

After seeing this, Aryna Sabalenka has advice for fellow tennis players encountering something similar. She urges them to consider online hate nothing more than a joke.

Online hate won't stop Aryna Sabalenka to do what she do

Despite the comments bothering Aryna Sabalenka, the Belarusian has no plans to get off social media, let alone stop posting content. The World No. 1 wants the fans to know more about her, and social media is the best way to connect with them.

“I felt like and I wanted to be connected with people," Sabalenka said. I wanted to feel support in the stadiums. I wanted to experience that support, so I felt like I need to share myself."

Aryna Sabalenka will next turn for the WTA 1000 event in Wuhan. The tournament runs from October 6-12, 2025. The 2025 US Open champion is the defending champion, and as the top seed, she enjoys a bye into the second round.

