"Muah, no bars" - Coco Gauff impressed by Danielle Collins silencing heckler in commanding fashion during Madrid Open 3R

World No. 3 Coco Gauff reflected on Danielle Collins' firm response to a heckler during the latter's third-round bout in the Madrid Open.

Gauff and Collins are currently in action at the 2024 Madrid Open this week and are through to the fourth round. While the youngster cruised past Dayana Yastremska in her previous match, Collins overpowered Jaqueline Cristian in three sets, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

The in-form Collins was forced to deal with constant verbal abuse from the crowd during her recent encounter in Madrid. Her decisive handling of the heckler left Gauff subtly impressed and prompted a reaction from the youngster on social media.

Here is the response from Collins to the heckler and Gauff's reaction to the same.

“You come out and you play. Come out here and do what I do, okay? Have a little more respect,” Collins said to an unruly fan during her 3R match.

"Period, Muah, no bars," Coco Gauff responded in admiration of Collins' authoritative response.

Coco Gauff comments on a post involving Danielle Collins

Gauff and Collins are known to have a friendly equation on the women's tour. They are often seen supporting each other on social media and gushing about their latest achievements on and off the court.

The American congratulated Collins on her recent title triumph in the Miami Open, which marked the first WTA 1000 crown of the 30-year-old's career.

Collins has stunned the women's locker room with her outrageous form in the last couple of weeks. She first captured the Miami Open without dropping a set and then continued her purple patch in Charleston by clinching back-to-back titles.

Having said that, the World No. 15 is expected to retire at the end of the season. Despite her potent form, she addressed the major reason for taking such a call and further clarified that she won't be having second thoughts about the same.

"I'm living with a chronic inflammatory disease that affects your ability to get pregnant, and so that's, like, a deeply, like, personal situation. I've kind of explained that from time to time," she added.

"No, I'm not (smiling). Thank you, though. I feel like all of these questions are coming from such a good place because I feel like a lot of people would like to continue seeing me play well," Danielle Collins said in her post-match press conference.

Danielle Collins will lock horns with Aryna Sabalenka in R4, Coco Gauff to face Madison Keys

Danielle Collins at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Four

Thirteenth seed Danielle Collins will square off against Aryna Sabalenka in the fourth round of the Madrid Open. The Belarusian leads the head-to-head against Collins 4-0 and defeated her most recently in the 2022 US Open.

While Collins got the better of Jaqueline Cristian in the third round, Sabalenka outmuscled Robin Montgomery in two hours and 29 minutes, 6-1, 6-7 (5), 6-4. She will be hoping to present a stern challenge to Collins, who is currently on a 15-match win streak on the women's tour.

Coco Guaff, meanwhile, will square off against Madison Keys in the fourth round. This will be the second encounter between the duo, with Keys earning the bragging rights in Eastbourne last time out. The winner between the duo will take on Ons Jabeur in the quarterfinals.