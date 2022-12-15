Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022: Players, schedule, prize money breakdown, order of play and more

The 14th edition of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship will be held from December 16-18 in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

The exhibition tournament has always managed to snag the biggest names in the sport. Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Venus and Serena Williams have all competed here in the past. This time is no different, with World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leading the field.

The event offers players a good opportunity to jumpstart their preparations for the upcoming season. On that note, here's all the information regarding the event:

What is the Mubadala World Tennis Championship?

It is a men's and women's exhibition tournament, which has been held every year since 2009. It was initially a men's only event, with the women competing for the first time in 2017. The men's field usually consists of six players, while two women face off for the title directly.

Rafael Nadal holds the record for most titles with five, followed by Novak Djokovic with four. The two have also finished as the runner-up once as well.

Venue

As usual, the tournament will be held at the Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Players

Casper Ruud will be making his debut at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu are the two women vying for the title this time around. The Brit was supposed to compete last year as well but withdrew after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jabeur defeated Belinda Bencic to win the title in 2021 and will now be looking to secure back-to-back victories. On the men's side, World No. 1 and reigning US Open champion Carlos Alcaraz leads the field. After a fantastic season, he had to miss the ATP Finals due to an injury he sustained at the Paris Masters.

This will be his first match since then and the teenager will be making his debut at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship. World No. 3 Casper Ruud is also in the mix. Borna Coric was a late addition to the field as he replaced an injured Frances Tiafoe in the draw.

Defending champion Andrey Rublev is also accounted for. 2019 runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas and 2022 Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie round up the field.

Schedule and Order of Play

Alcaraz and Ruud, the top two seeds, have received a bye into the semifinals. Jabeur and Raducanu, along with the remaining four male players, will be in action on December 16.

The men's semifinals and the fifth-place play-off will be contested on December 17, with the final and the third-place play-off happening on December 18.

Here's the detailed order of play:

Date Time (Abu Dhabi local time) Match December 16, 2022 Starting at 4 pm Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Cameron Norrie December 16, 2022 Not before 6 pm Andrey Rublev vs Borna Coric December 16, 2022 Not before 8 pm Ons Jabeur vs Emma Raducanu December 17, 2022 Starting at 3 pm Fifth place playoff December 17, 2022 Not before 5 pm Casper Ruud vs Stefanos Tsitsipas/Cameron Norrie December 17, 2022 Not before 7 pm Carlos Alcaraz vs Andrey Rublev/Borna Coric December 18, 2022 Starting at 1 pm Third place playoff December 18, 2022 Not before 3 pm Men's final

Prize Money

The champion is set to receive $250,000 for winning the Mubadala World Tennis Championship.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes