Mubadala World Tennis Championship 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more

Top tennis stars have gathered in Abu Dhabi for the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship, which will take place from December 16-18.

World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz leads the six-player field on the men's side. His remarkable season ended on a disappointing note, as an injury ruled him out of the ATP Finals, but is now back in action. Casper Ruud, who lost to the Spaniard in the final of the US Open, is also competing here.

Both players are making their debuts at the exhibition event and have received a bye into the semifinals. World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas, a finalist in 2019, will begin his campaign against Cameron Norrie. Andrey Rublev returns to defend his title and will square off against Borna Coric, who replaced an injured Frances Tiafoe. Both of these matches will take place on Friday, December 16.

On the women's side, World No. 2 Ons Jabeur and 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu are set to battle it out for the title on the first day of the event. The Brit was supposed to compete in last year's edition as well, but had to pull out at the last minute after testing positive for COVID-19.

Jabeur ended up replacing her and defeated Belinda Bencic to win the title, becoming the first Arab player to do so. The Tunisian will now be eyeing back-to-back titles. Players are used to the conditions here as regular ATP and WTA events are scheduled in Dubai during the season.

As usual, the tournament has managed to rope in plenty of high-profile players, giving fans an opportunity to catch up on some tennis during the off-season.

Here are all the details regarding where one can watch all the action at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship:

Mubadala World Tennis Championship channel and live streaming list

Viewers from the following countries can catch the action live on their respective channels and sites:

Tennis Channel - USA, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Switzerland, and Austria.

ESPN: Brazil and Latin America.

Stan Sport: Australia.

Telefonica/Movistar: Spain and Andorra.

VG/Schibsted Norway: Norway.

Hellenic TV (Cosmote): Greece.

SportKlub: Bosnia Herzegovina, Croatia, Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Sky Italia: Italy.

Polsat: Poland.

IQIYI: China.

Supersport: South Africa.

A1: Bulgaria.

Sport Extra: Romania.

SPOTV: Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Macau, Philippines, Indonesia, Cambodia, and Laos.

Sportscast: Taiwan.

Pragosport: Czech Republic and Slovakia.

RTL: Belgium.

For the full list of broadcasters for the 2022 Mubadala World Tennis Championship, click here.

