Andy Murray defeats Rafael Nadal in 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship semi-final

Andy Murray defeated reigning champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 7-5 to reach the final of the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship to continue his good form.

Both players started well but it was Murray who made the first break in the sixth game to go 4-2 up. Nadal did very well to hold his serve in the eighth game but was unable to break, and the Scot took the opening set 6-3.

Murray had two break points in the opening game of the second set but Nadal saved both of them to go 1-0 up. He had another chance to break in the fifth game but was unable to do so.

Nadal also put in a tough fight, often looking to give Murray a hard time during his serves. However, it was the Scot who made the crucial breakthrough in the 11th game to go 6-5 up. Nadal managed to save one match point but Murray was able to hold his nerve to take the set and, in turn, the match.

Following the match, Murray shared his delight at being able to share the court with Nadal once again. He said he is looking forward to the upcoming years. The former World No. 1 said:

"It's great to be back in the court, to be able to play at this level again after a very long time. Me and Rafa played so many tough matches over the years but we haven't played in five-six years, and that shows both of us have gone through injury troubles and it's great to just have the opportunity to be in court with him again."

Murray added:

"When I was younger, I thought I wasn't appreciated as much as I do now, so, yea like I said, great to be back, so happy that Rafa is back and I look forward to the next few years."

Andy Murray to face Andrey Rublev in the 2021 Mubadala World Tennis Championship final

Murray takes on Rublev in the final

The two-time Wimbledon champion will now take on Andrey Rublev in his third Mubadala final tomorrow. The Russian won a tough match against Denis Shapovalov earlier today. He edged out a 7-6, 3-6, 6-4 victory over the Canadian.

Murray and Rublev had met in the second round of the Rotterdam Open back in March with the latter winning 7-5, 6-2. Before that, Murray beat the 24-year-old in the second round of the Australian Open in 2017.

Rublev has had a good 2021 season and he will be a favorite to win. However, given how Murray has played so far, he is more than capable of giving the Russian a tough fight.

Nadal will take on Shapovalov in the third-place playoff.

