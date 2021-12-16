Mubadala World Tennis Championship: Shapovalov makes easy work of Fritz to reach semifinals

This year's Mubadala World Tennis Championship started with Denis Shapovalov beating Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-0.

Going by the ATP rankings, the match was statistically the most evenly-matched one, with the Canadian ranked 14th while his opponent is 23rd. However, it turned out to be a one-sided encounter that lasted only 49 minutes.

Both players started well and the scores were 3-3. However, Shapovalov took control from the seventh game onwards and broke Fritz's serve to go 4-3 up. After holding his serve, the 22-year-old broke Fritz again to take the first set.

By this time, the American was finding it very hard to cope with Shapovalov and the game began to slip from his grasp. The Canadian bageled Fritz in the second set to win the match and qualify for the semifinals.

Shapovalov did not fare as well in 2021 as many would have expected but he did manage to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon, his first at any Major. He also made the semifinals at the Dubai and Queen's Club Championships. The Canadian's last competitive match of the season was the final of the Stockholm Open, which he lost to Tommy Paul.

Shapovalov to face Rublev in the semifinals

Denis Shapovalov will play Andrey Rublev in the semifinals

In the semifinals, Denis Shapovalov will face top seed and World No. 5 Andrey Rublev for a place in the final, while Rafael Nadal will take on the winner of the match between Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

The last match between Shapovalov and the Russian took place last year in the semifinals of the St. Petersburg Open. Shapavolov won the first set but Rublev fought back to seal a place in the final.

So far, Shapovalov and Rublev have faced off in four competitive matches, winning two each. The Russian might be the favorite, but given how the Canadian played today, he should not be written off.

Denis Shapovalov will be keen to have a strong finish to 2021 after which he is expected to compete at the ATP Cup and the Australian Open next month.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala