"Much needed rest" - Sloane Stephens shares video of vacation with husband Jozy Altidore following end of her 2022 season

Sloane Stephens shared several photographs and videos of her vacation with her husband Jozy Altidore in Iceland.

The 29-year-old posted photos and videos on her Instagram story and shared a video on the social media website.

"Taking in every moment! A much needed reset. We most definitely took advantage of all this little retreat had to offer. Self-care with family is the best care," the caption of Sloane Stephens' video read.

"So much to be proud of in such an insane year" - Sloane Stephens

Sloane Stephens in action at the Guadalajara Open

Sloane Stephens shared an Instagram reel following the end of her season and captioned the post saying that she was grateful for another year of tennis and had much to be proud of.

"Beyond grateful for another year of doing what I love. Through the highs and lows I appreciate all of the love and support that comes my way. So much to be proud of in such an insane year and so much to look forward to," Sloane Stephens wrote.

Stephens' final tournament of the season was the Guadalajara Open, which she started by thrashing Linda Fruhvirtova 6-0, 6-2. She then stunned 10th seed Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-4 before scripting another upset over 6th seed Caroline Garcia to book her place in the quarterfinals.

Here, Stephens lost 6-2, 6-2 to eventual champion Jessica Pegula. Her exploits saw her return to the top 40 of the WTA rankings and is currently ranked No. 37.

The 29-year-old did not have the best of seasons in 2022 but many of her compatriots, like Coco Gauff, Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe, have produced impressive performances.

Stephens said at the Guadalajara Open that her country has always had a strong field of players in both men and women and that the competition to represent the country has only made them better.

"Yeah, I think we've always had a strong player field for American tennis, men and women," Stephens said. "I think that obviously representing the U.S. has had its advantages because there are so many of us. I think it's only made us better, it's raised our level. It made everybody I grew up playing with, my age group, we're all still competitively playing. We're all pushing each other to do better. It's nice."

Stephens finished the 2022 season with 18 wins from 35 matches, winning the Abierto Zapopan in Guadalajara while also reaching the quarterfinals of the French Open

