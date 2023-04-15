Munich 2022: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | BMW Open

The 107th edition of the BMW Open will start on April 17. While this is far from the biggest tournament around, there are some well-known names who will be in action.

Defending champion Holger Rune is the top seed in the tournament and will be a heavy favorite to win, as is second seed Taylor Fritz, who reached the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Third seed Alexander Zverev is gradually rediscovering his form and given his clay-court prowess, we can expect him to do well.

What is the BMW Open?

The BMW Open is a clay court tournament held in Munich. It's a part of the ATP 250 series. The inaugural edition of the competition took place in 1929 with Italy's Alberto Del Bono beating Denmark's Erik Worm in the final.

Past champions of the tournament include Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, and Guillermo Vilas. Holger Rune was last year's winner as he took the title after his opponent in the final, Botic van de Zandschulp, was forced to retire due to injury.

Venue

The BMW Open takes place at the MTTC Iphitos in Munich.

Players

Holger Rune in action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Defending champion Holger Rune is the top seed in the tournament and is arguably the biggest favorite to win given his recent form. The Dane is currently in the semifinals of the Monte-Carlo Masters and we can expect him to do well in Munich.

Taylor Fritz did well to reach the semifinals in Monte-Carlo and he will have high hopes entering the BMW Open. The American has produced some very good tennis and he will also be someone to watch out for in Munich.

Third seed Alexander Zverev has won the BMW Open twice and is another player who is capable of contending for the title, especially if he is at his best. Botic van de Zandschulp, Sebastian Baez, Lorenzo Sonego, Roberto Carballes Baena, and Marc-Andrea Huesler are among the seeded players. They all will look to do well in Munich.

The likes of Dominic Thiem and Kyle Edmund will also compete at the ATP 250 tournament.

Schedule

The main-draw action will commence on April 17. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on April 21 while the semifinals are set for April 22. The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday, April 23.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the BMW Open is $699,185, and the winner will receive a cheque worth $94,154, coupled with 250 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Round Prize Money Ranking Points Winner $94,154 250 Runner-up $54,927 150 Semifinals $32,287 90 Quarterfinals $18,709 45 Round of 16 $10,867 20 Round of 32 $6,638 0

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Poll : 0 votes