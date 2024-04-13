Munich 2024: Men's singles draw, schedule, players, prize money, order of play & more | BMW Open

The top players on the men's tour will now compete in the 108th edition of the BMW Open, which begins on April 15.

Home favorite Alexander Zverev is expected to lead the line, followed by defending champion Holger Rune. While the German chalked up a third-round exit in Monte-Carlo last week, Rune reached the quarterfinals, where he lost to Jannik Sinner in a three-set bout.

Former World No. 3 Dominic Thiem and Matteo Berrettini have received wildcards to enter the main draw. Meanwhile, Jan-Lennard Struff, Jack Draper, and Felix Auger-Aliassime are also expected to make the list.

On that note, let's take a detailed look at the upcoming BMW Open in Munich, Germany.

What is the BMW Open?

The BMW Open 2024 is a clay court event part of the ATP 250 series on the men's tour. The first edition of the event took place in 1929 when Albert Del Bono of Italy captured the title.

Tennis legends such as Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, and more, have graced the stage in Munich in the past. World No. 5 Alexander Zverev (2017, 2018) and Holger Rune (2022, 2023) have dominated the competition in the last eight years with two titles each to their name.

Venue

The BMW Open is held at the MTTC Iphitos in Munich, Germany.

Players

World No. 7 Holger Rune will vie for his third consecutive title in Munich this year and is a heavy favorite at the clay court event. Despite saving a couple of match points and forcing a third set against Jannik Sinner, he narrowly missed out on overcoming the Italian in Monte-Carlo.

Jack Draper and Marcos Giron will also be determined to find their best potential in Munich. Both players will enter the event on the back of a first-round exit in the Monte-Carlo Masters.

The German contingent will include the likes of Jan-Lennard Struff, Yannick Hanfmann, and Dominik Koepfer. Struff secured a runner-up finish in 2021 and will be the third seed in Munich this time around.

Schedule

The main draw action is expected to begin on April 15. The quarterfinals are scheduled to take place on April 18 while the semifinals are set for April 20. The final will be played on Sunday, April 21.

Prize Money

The BMW Open 2024 will hand out €579,320 in prize money, with the winner cashing in a cheque worth €88,125 along with 250 ranking points.

Here's a detailed breakdown of the prize money and ranking points:

Winner - 250 points - €88,125

Finalist -165 points - €51,400

Semi-finalists - 100 points - €30,220

Quarter-finalists - 50 points - €17,510

2nd round - 25 points - €10,165

1st round - 0 points - €6,215

Where to Watch

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, and Canada can watch the tournament live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.