Munich 2025 Day 3: Men's singles predictions ft. Ugo Humbert vs Fabian Marozsan, Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Shevchenko | BMW Open

The third day of the main draw action at the 2025 BMW Open in Munich promises to be a cracker with several top seeds in action. Ugo Humbert and Francisco Cerundolo, both of whom are ranked inside the men's top 25, will be looking to reach the quarterfinals of the ATP 500 tournament for the first time in their respective careers.

Former World No. 7 David Goffin, meanwhile, will continue his resurgence on day three but has a tall order in front of him, as claycourt specialist Mariano Navone awaits him in their Round-of-16 clash. Other players on the singles line-up on Thursday (April 16) include the in-form Zizou Bergs, lucky loser Alexander Shevchenko, teen sensation Diego Dedura-Palomero, and World No. 77 Fabian Marozsan.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how the singles matches on Day 3 of this week's BMW Open will likely pan out:

#1 Ugo Humbert vs Fabian Marozsan

Ugo Humbert hits a volley at BMW Open | Image Source: Getty

Fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert began his 2025 season on a positive note, winning a cluster of matches and securing his seventh career title at the Open 13 in February. While the Frenchman did drop back-to-back matches before arriving in Munich this week, he made plenty of amends by scoring his first win at the tournament by downing the dangerous Nicolas Jarry 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round.

Marozsan, meanwhile, has struggled with consistency since achieving his career-high ATP ranking of 36 last May. The Hungarian has dropped eight of his last 12 competitive matches (not including qualifying). That said, the 25-year-old was in fine form as he took down local favorite Justin Engel 6-4, 6-1 in his opener at the BMW Open.

The World No. 21 Humbert leads his younger opponent 2-0 in their head-to-head meetings and beat him comfortably in their only career meeting on clay at last year's Paris Olympics. The fourth seed is the outright favorite to take this match-up due to better recent results and his style of play.

Pick: Humbert to win in straight sets.

#2 Francisco Cerundolo vs Alexander Shevchenko

Francisco Cerundolo hits a forehand at BMW Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo is on the lookout for his first clay-court title since last year's Croatia Umag Open. The Argentine has given a good account of himself this year, finishing runner-up to fast-rising Joao Fonseca in Buenos Aires before following up with two quarterfinal results at the Indian Wells Masters and the Miami Masters.

The World No. 22 was on song during his first-round match at the BMW Open on Wednesday (March 15), beating defending champion Jan-Lennard Struff 6-0, 6-2. His next opponent, Alexander Shevchenko, had initially failed to qualify for the ATP 500 tournament. However, he has made the most of his lucky-loser spot in the main draw, upsetting World No. 36 Flavio Cobolli 6-7(2), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the second round.

While the 26-year-old leads the Kazakh by a slight margin of 2-1 in their head-to-head meetings on the ATP Tour, the two players have never met on clay. The fifth seed has a far superior pedigree on the surface and will likely navigate past his younger opponent's challenge with little difficulty.

Pick: Cerundolo to win in straight sets.

#3 David Goffin (two-time BMW Open quarterfinalist) vs Mariano Navone

David Goffin is looking to go deep at the BMW Open this week | Image Source: Getty

Belgian veteran David Goffin has worked incredibly hard to overcome injury setbacks over the last few years. The 34-year-old, who upset World No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz in Miami last month, started his Munich campaign in gritty fashion earlier this week as he fought past Great Britain's Billy Harris 6-2, 6-7(4), 6-4 in his tournament opener.

Mariano Navone, on his part, has not made much of an impact in 2025 if his 8-11 win/loss record so far is anything to go by, but that is likely to change at this week's BMW Open. The Argentine overcame break deficits in the second and third sets of his first-round match to come through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) against third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime on Wednesday (April 15).

Although the 24-year-old is ranked lower than his older opponent, he has favorable chances of reaching the quarterfinals in Munich.

Pick: Navone to win in three sets.

#4 Zizou Bergs vs Diego Dedura-Palomero

Zizou Bergs tracks down a ball at BMW Open 2025 | Image Source: Getty

Zizou Bergs cracked the men's top 50 for the first time in his career in March following his results in Auckland and Marseille, where he reached the final and the semifinals, respectively. The 25-year-old has had a slow start to his European claycourt campaign, but he fought hard to defeat former World No. 17 Alexander Bublik 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-5 to reach the second round of the 2025 BMW Open.

Diego Dedura-Palomero doesn't have nearly as much experience as a pro since he is just 17. However, that didn't deter the German lucky loser from reaching the second round at his home tournament after his first-round opponent, Denis Shapovalov, retired due to injury at 6-7(2), 0-3 down. While the World No. 549 will most likely lose to Bergs convincingly, the fact that he is now the first player born in 2008 to win an ATP match is commendable.

Pick: Bergs to win in straight sets.

