Munich 2025: Men's draw, schedule, players, prize money breakdown, and more | BMW Open

The BMW Open is around the corner and the main draw of the tournament will commence on April 14. This year will mark the first ediition of the competition as an ATP 500 event.

Jan-Lennard Struff won the tournament last year by beating Taylor Fritz in the final but he is bound to have a tough task defending his title given the quality of the playing field. Alexander Zverev is the top seed while the likes of Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton will also be in action.

On that note, let us take a look at everything to know about the tournament.

What is the BMW Open?

The BMW Open is a clay-court tournament that generally takes place in Munich during the month of April at present. The inaugural edition of the competition in the Open Era took place in 1969, with Bob Hewitt being the champion after beating Christian Kuhnke in the final.

Over the years, likes of Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl, and Alexander Zverev have won the tournament. Philipp Kohlschreiber has triumphed at the clay-court event thrice in his career.

Venue

The MTTC Iphitos is the venue for the 2025 edition of the BMW Open.

Players and Draw

Ben Shelton is the second seed at the BMW Open Miami Open (Image Source: Getty)

Two-time champion Alexander Zverev is the top seed at the BMW Open and will take on Alexandre Muller in the opening round. The German will be eager to win his third title in Munich after a disappointing early exit at the Monte-Carlo Masters.

Ben Shelton is coming off a first-round exit at the Masters 1000 event and he is the second seed at the ATP 500 event. The American will lock horns with a qualifier or a lucky loser in the opening round of the tournament. Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime will take on Mariano Navone in the first round while fourth seed Ugo Humbert will lock horns with Nicolas Jarry.

The likes of Denis Shapovalov, Francisco Cerundolo, Jakub Mensik and Jiri Lehecka are among the other seeded players competing in Munich.

Schedule

The main draw of the ATP 500 event will start on April 14 while the finals will take place on April 20.

Prize Money

The total prize money for the BMW Open is €2,500,000 and the men's singles champion will earn €467,485. Here is a full prize money breakdown for the tournament:

Stage Prize Money Ranking Points Champion €467,485 500 Runner-up €251,555 330 Semifinals €134,065 200 Quarterfinals €68,490 100 Round of 16 €36,560 50 Round of 32 €19,500 0

Where to watch BMW Open

Fans in the following countries can watch all the live action in Munich on the respective channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel

UK: Sky Sports

Canada: TSN

