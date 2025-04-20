Munich 2025 Prize Money Breakdown: How much did champion Alexander Zverev and runner-up Ben Shelton earn?

Ben Shelton delivered a composed performance to win the 2025 BMW Open in Munich, defeating home favorite Alexander Zverev 6-4, 6-4 in the final on Sunday (April 20). It marked the American’s first title of the season and the third singles title of his career.

Shelton's victory in Munich earned him a hefty $518,561 from the tournament's $2,675,000 prize pool, while Zverev took home $279,039. Fifth seed Francisco Cerundolo and unseeded Fabian Marozsan received $148,712 each after being eliminated in the semifinals.

Tallon Griekspoor, David Goffin, Luciano Darderi, and Zizou Bergs each got $75,973 for a quarterfinal finish.

Meanwhile, players eliminated in the second round of the ATP 500 tournament -- including fourth seed Ugo Humbert, Daniel Altmaier, Yannick Hanfmann, Diego Dedura-Palomero, Alexander Shevchenko, Mariano Navone, Miomir Kecmanovic, and Botic van de Zandschulp -- each took home $40,554.

Third seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, sixth seed Jakub Mensik, eighth seed Denis Shapovalov, Alexandre Muller, Tseng Chun-hsin, Learner Tien, Nicolas Jarry, Justin Engel, Alexander Bublik, Jan-Lennard Struff, Flavio Cobolli, Billy Harris, Christopher O'Connell, Marcos Giron, Roberto Bautista Agut, and Borna Gojo, each bagged $21,630 for an opening-round finish.

Players who lost in the second round of qualifying earned $11,087, while those who exited in the first round received $6,217.

Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz to face off against Sem Verbeek & Andre Goransson in Munich 2025 doubles final

Kevin Krawietz & Tim Putz pictured at the 2025 BMW Open | Image Source: Getty

Top seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Putz will take on Sem Verbeek and Andre Göransson in the men’s doubles final of the 2025 BMW Open on Sunday, April 20. The champions will earn $166,766, while the runners-up will take home $88,938.

Sander Gille and Jan Zielinski, along with Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner, were eliminated in the semifinals of the 2025 BMW Open men’s doubles. Both teams earned $45,001 for their efforts.

A total of $22,500 was allocated for the men's doubles quarterfinalists at the 2025 BMW Open. The teams that exited at this stage—Ben Shelton and Rohan Bopanna, Fabien Reboul and Sadio Doumbia, Guido Andreozzi and Theo Arribage, and Justin Engel and Max Hans Rehberg—each received this amount.

