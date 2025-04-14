Munich 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BMW Open, Day 1, April 14

The BMW Open 2025 in Munich will get underway from Monday, April 14. The tournament has been upgraded to the ATP 500 level starting from this year. The organizers have also scheduled the big guns to take to the court on the very first day of the tournament.
Top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev will begin his quest for a third title in Munich against Alexandre Muller. The German won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, though he hasn't tasted much success since then. He hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals since his most recent triumph.
Zverev's clay swing also started on a disappointing note with a second-round loss to Matteo Berrettini at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters. Second seed Ben Shelton will face qualifier Borna Gojo in his opener here. While his singles campaign in Monte Carlo concluded in the first round, he made the last eight in doubles.
Teen sensation Learner Tien came through the qualifying rounds in Munich and will face Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. David Goffin, Marcos Giron and Daniel Altmaier are the other names in the fray on Monday. With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the BMW Open 2025:
Schedule for Day 1 of the BMW Open 2025
Center Court
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron
Followed by: (Q) Borna Gojo vs (2) Ben Shelton
Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller
Followed by: (Q) Tseng Chun-hsin vs (WC) Daniel Altmaier
Court 1
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Learner Tien
Followed by: (LL) Billy Harris vs David Goffin
Followed by: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs Adam Pavlasek/Jackson Withrow
Court 2
Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Andre Goransson/Sem Verbeek vs Francisco Cerunolo/Flavio Cobolli
Followed by: Sander Gille/Jan Zielinski vs (WC) Andreas Mies/Jan-Lennard Struff
BMW Open 2025: Where to Watch
Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches happening in Munich:
USA - Tennis Channel
UK - Sky Sports
Canada - TSN+
For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.
BMW Open 2025: Match Timings
The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows: