Munich 2025: TV schedule, start time, order of play, and live streaming details | BMW Open, Day 1, April 14

The BMW Open 2025 in Munich will get underway from Monday, April 14. The tournament has been upgraded to the ATP 500 level starting from this year. The organizers have also scheduled the big guns to take to the court on the very first day of the tournament.

Ad

Top seed and home favorite Alexander Zverev will begin his quest for a third title in Munich against Alexandre Muller. The German won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018, though he hasn't tasted much success since then. He hasn't advanced beyond the quarterfinals since his most recent triumph.

Zverev's clay swing also started on a disappointing note with a second-round loss to Matteo Berrettini at last week's Monte-Carlo Masters. Second seed Ben Shelton will face qualifier Borna Gojo in his opener here. While his singles campaign in Monte Carlo concluded in the first round, he made the last eight in doubles.

Ad

Trending

Teen sensation Learner Tien came through the qualifying rounds in Munich and will face Tallon Griekspoor in the first round. David Goffin, Marcos Giron and Daniel Altmaier are the other names in the fray on Monday. With some exciting matches set in store, here's a look at the schedule for Day 1 of the BMW Open 2025:

Schedule for Day 1 of the BMW Open 2025

Center Court

Ad

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Miomir Kecmanovic vs Marcos Giron

Followed by: (Q) Borna Gojo vs (2) Ben Shelton

Followed by: (1) Alexander Zverev vs Alexandre Muller

Followed by: (Q) Tseng Chun-hsin vs (WC) Daniel Altmaier

Court 1

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Tallon Griekspoor vs (Q) Learner Tien

Followed by: (LL) Billy Harris vs David Goffin

Followed by: Sadio Doumbia/Fabien Reboul vs Adam Pavlasek/Jackson Withrow

Court 2

Starting at 11:00 a.m. local time: Andre Goransson/Sem Verbeek vs Francisco Cerunolo/Flavio Cobolli

Ad

Followed by: Sander Gille/Jan Zielinski vs (WC) Andreas Mies/Jan-Lennard Struff

BMW Open 2025: Where to Watch

Alexander Zverev at the BMW Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Viewers can tune into the following channels and sites to keep up with the matches happening in Munich:

Ad

USA - Tennis Channel

UK - Sky Sports

Canada - TSN+

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

BMW Open 2025: Match Timings

The first match on all courts will begin at 11:00 a.m. local time. The match timings for fans in the US, Canada, UK and India for Day 1 of the tournament are as follows:

Country All Courts USA, Canada April 14, 2025, 5:00 a.m. ET UK April 14, 2025, 10:00 a.m. GMT India April 14, 2025, 2:30 p.m. IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Rohit is a journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering tennis. Having been with the company for three years, he has proven himself as a formidable force in the field. With a Master's degree in law, Rohit brings his analytical and research skills to the forefront as a journalist. He stays on top of the game by using social media platforms and never misses a match for on-court insights. He values giving credit where it's due, keeping his reporting fair and accurate.



At the outset of his career, Rohit found his niche in writing previews and SEO pieces and it's this expertise that continues to define his role at Sportskeeda. He is particularly proud of one article that garnered an impressive 750k views and surpassed his "wildest dreams." Rohit is not particularly fond of (GOAT) debates and it is one of the reasons why he left the legal world behind. He prefers to view players in "tiers," where they're all esteemed to an extent. However, if pressed to name favorites, he would choose Serena and Venus Williams. The Williams sisters' journey from humble beginnings to the pinnacle of tennis has been his greatest source of inspiration.



When he isn't busy making spot-on predictions about match outcomes, Rohit likes reading, particularly fantasy, sci-fi, and comics. As an X-Men fanatic, he's also passionate about board games and enjoys watching movies in his spare time. And don't be surprised if you catch him silently wishing to the tennis gods for the removal of ad scoring from doubles. Know More