"Murray can't accelerate, strange for a player of his class, but he doesn't have the train in his arms like Rafa or Federer or even a Jack Sock" - Mischa Zverev on Andy Murray

Mischa Zverev has said that Andy Murray's lack of acceleration is conspicuous by its absence for a player of his class.

Murray, 35, is one of only five active players to win three Major titles. The Scot has reached the final at all four Majors and is widely regarded as one of the best players outside the Big 3 of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

A fine grasscourt player, Murray is a two-time Wimbledon winner and has won over 700 matches and 40 singles titles in his illustrious career. However, the former World No. 1 cannot generate the same sting in his groundstrokes as Federer or Nadal.

In an interview with tennis MAGAZIN, Zverev recalled the pair's meeting at the 2017 Australian Open. The German served and volleyed his way into the last eight as Murray struggled to conjure enough passes against the net-rushing Zverev.

"Murray can't accelerate," said Zverev. "That sounds strange for a player of his class, but he doesn't have the train in his arms like Rafa or Federer or even a Jack Sock. I had played Rafa in Brisbane the week before and lost one and one. No chance."

The German added that Murray's groundstrokes lack enough bite, unlike Nadal's.

"He (Nadal) could pass me 19 different ways. I couldn't read his punches. They were too fast and also had topspin, so I sometimes had the feeling that he was flying to the tarpaulin. But he still fell in the back. Murray's forehand and backhand are relatively straight. And he doesn't like playing longline," Zverev said.

Murray will take on Taylor Fritz in his Canadian Open opener on Monday (August 8).

Andy Murray's 2022 season so far

Andy Murray endured an early exit at the Citi Open - Day 3

Andy Murray hasn't been the same player since a hip surgery four years ago. Nevertheless, he has had a decent 2022 campaign, winning 19 of his 31 matches.

Murray has made two finals this year - Sydney and Stuttgart - but came up short on both occasions. The Scot fell in the second round at Wimbledon last month before coming up short against Mikael Ymer in his Citi Open opener last week.

Citi Open @CitiOpen



What a performance from the 23-year-old against Murray!



#CitiOpen



A moment that @MikaelYmer will never forgetWhat a performance from the 23-year-old against Murray! A moment that @MikaelYmer will never forget 🙌What a performance from the 23-year-old against Murray!#CitiOpenhttps://t.co/owPzUvnKI2

The World No. 48 is a two-time winner at the Canadian Open but faces a tough first round against Taylor Fritz. The American, who won Indian Wells this year and also made the Wimbledon quarterfinals, has never played Murray before.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala