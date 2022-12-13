"Musk is even worse than we could have imagined" - Martina Navratilova

Tennis icon Martina Navratilova has been scathing in her criticism of Twitter CEO Elon Musk ever since his takeover of the social media platform, repeatedly criticizing his leadership skills.

The Tesla founder recently compared wokeness (a state of being aware, especially of social problems such as racism and inequality) to a virus that needed to be destroyed.

Navratilova responded by opining that Musk is "worse than we could have imagined."

"Musk is even worse than we could have imagined. Never ever will I (knowingly) buy anything that is connected to Musk. Never," she tweeted.

Martina Navratilova's wife Julia Lemigova recently revealed that she finally accepted a request to play tennis alongside the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

"BREAKING NEWS - After 9 years of saying NO to Martina to play tennis with her, today, I have finally decided to say YES," the former Russian model captioned her Instagram post on Saturday.

The couple have been married since 2014 and share two daughters, Emma and Victoria, from Lemigova's previous relationship.

In a recent conversation with The Real Housewives of Miami, Lemigova spoke about the couple's new venture. The pair bought a farm in an attempt to keep themselves busy after their daughters went to college.

"The farm is almost three times bigger than the old one. My farm is not just my hobby. It’s a working farm, because I do sell eggs and avocados and guavas and whatever is in season. I’m happy here," Lemigova said.

Lemigova revealed, however, that Martina Navratilova has "mixed feelings" about the farm and that farming is "not really her thing."

"Martina complains about me leaving in the morning and coming back after the sun goes down. Martina has mixed feelings about the farm. Farming is not really her thing. So, Martina and I are kind of doing things separately," she added.

