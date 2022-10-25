"Must have" - Venus Williams reacts to Serena Williams' diamond earrings designed by her jewelry brand

Serena Williams and Venus Williams have both made a name for themselves in the world of business. The iconic sisters have ventured into the world of fashion, with Serena even trying her hand at venture capitalism.

Venus Williams recently took to her Instagram Stories to share an image of her younger sister wearing a sparkling earring from the Serena Williams Jewelry collection, expressing her desire to have the same piece of jewelry.

"Must have," wrote Venus Williams.

"I’d travel to tournaments with Venus as her hitting partner, and if there was an open slot, I’d play" - Serena Williams

Serena Williams and Venus Williams during their first-round match against Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova at the 2022 US Open - Day 4

In her retirement piece for Vogue, Serena Williams revealed that she didn't get the same opportunities as Venus during their early years and used to travel to tournaments as a hitting partner for her elder sister. This, however, turned the younger Williams sister into a "savage fighter."

"I was so sad when I didn’t get all the early opportunities that Venus got, but that helped me. It made me work harder, turning me into a savage fighter. I’d travel to tournaments with Venus as her hitting partner, and if there was an open slot, I’d play. I followed her around the world and watched her. When she lost, I understood why, and I made sure I wouldn’t lose the same way," Williams wrote.

Serena learned lessons from observing Venus' losses, which helped her move quickly up the rankings. She added that she would never have achieved so much success if she hadn't been in Venus' shadow growing up.

"That’s how I started to move so fast up the rankings, because I learned the lessons from Venus’s losses instead of the hard way, from my own," she continued. "It was as if I were playing her matches, too."

I’m a good mimic. Growing up I tried to copy Pete Sampras. I loved Monica Seles, and then I studied Monica Seles. I watched, I listened, then I attacked. But if I hadn’t been in Venus’s shadow, I would never be who I am. When someone said I was just the little sister, that’s when I got really fired up," she added.

