"Must have one hell of an amazing agent" - Tennis fans react to Emma Raducanu gracing cover of Guinness Book of World Records for US Open heroics

Emma Raducanu added another feather to her cap of achievements as she became the cover star of the sports section of the latest edition of the Guinness Book of World Records. She earned the honor after creating one of the most impressive records in tennis history when she became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam singles title in the Open Era at the 2021 US Open.

The Brit, who also clinched the title as a teenager without dropping a single set, made her Top-10 rankings debut as a 19-year-old in what was only her first full season on the WTA tour in 2022. However, she is still adapting to the demands of the pro tour after experiencing a challenging season overall, marred by injuries. Meanwhile, she has scaled great heights off the court since her US Open win, quickly becoming one of the most sought-after celebrities worldwide.

Raducanu is already the 4th highest-paid female athlete in the world and her Guinness Book cover feature further highlights her stardom. Her latest achievement drew a range of reactions from tennis fans.

While many pointed out that her incredible 2021 US Open feat deserves to be hyped in the Guinness Book of World Records, others believe she did not quite deserve the honor.

"She must have one hell of an amazing agent who can bring her all these sponsorships and publicity with no talents. If it's sheer looks, there are others in the same league or better like Paula Badosa. Why aren't the other legitimately top players working with this agent?" a fan wrote on Twitter.

"She must have one hell of an amazing agent who can bring her all these sponsorships and publicity with no talents. If it's sheer looks, there are others in the same league or better like Paula Badosa. Why aren't the other legitimately top players working with this agent?" a fan wrote on Twitter.

"Quite right, too. What ER achieved at USO21 was an exceptional sporting achievement. One which probably will never be beaten. But haters hate facts like these because they don’t justify their twisted agendas," another fan expressed.

"Quite right, too. What ER achieved at USO21 was an exceptional sporting achievement. One which probably will never be beaten. But haters hate facts like these because they don't justify their twisted agendas," another fan expressed.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans to Emma Raducanu adorning the cover of the sports section of the Guinness Book of World Records 2023:

"The number of people in the comments that are this salty and mad that an 18 year old won the us open in a way no one has ever come close to is absolutely hilarious," a fan commented.

"Well, Emma did make history and it remains to be seen if it will ever be repeated," another fan wrote.

"Emma's agent needs a raise fr like it's DEAL after DEAL still over a year after her USO win," a fan noted.

"One among other Superb achievements," another fan commented.

"Maybe one day in time a qualifier may possibly win a slam again, but never in their 2nd only slam, 4th tour tournament at only 18 years of age without dropping a single set. What Emma achieved in it's entirety in winning the us-open i very much doubt we will witness ever again," a fan wrote.

Chris Evert strongly expresses disagreement after Emma Raducanu and Jannik Sinner named in 'disappointing players' list

Emma Raducanu in action at the Hana Bank Korea Open.

Emma Raducanu recently found herself at the top of a list that ranked the 'most disappointing players of 2022' and was accompanied by the likes of Jannik Sinner, Naomi Osaka, and Gael Monfils, among others. American tennis great Chris Evert reacted to the same, expressing her sheer disagreement with the idea of formulating such a list in the first place.

Responding to a social media post by Daria Abramowicz, who is Iga Swiatek's psychologist, criticizing the list by French publication L'Equipe, Evert shared her thoughts.

"Agree, I have a pit in my stomach when i read negativity like this. Can we just move on ???," Evert wrote, quoting Abramowicz's tweet.

"Agree, I have a pit in my stomach when i read negativity like this. Can we just move on ???," Evert wrote, quoting Abramowicz's tweet.

After regaining her fitness in pre-season, Raducanu will begin her 2023 season at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, before competing in the Australian Open.

