Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 10

The 2023 Mutua Madrid Open is reaching its closing stages and Day 10 of the tournament will take place on Thursday, May 4.

The remainder of the men's singles quarterfinals will take place on the day. Fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas will face Jan-Lennard Struff as he looks to keep his hopes of winning the Masters 1000 tournament alive.

Zhang Zhizhen and Aslan Karatsev both produced major upsets in the fourth round by beating Taylor Fritz and Daniil Medvedev respectively. The two will lock horns for a place in the semifinals.

In the women's singles semifinals, Aryna Sabalenka will take on Maria Sakkari while Veronika Kudermetova will face either Iga Swiatek or Ekaterina Alexandrova.

The men's doubles semifinals will also take place on Thursday. Seventh seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden will square off against eighth seeds Santiago Gonzalez and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. The second semifinal will feature fourth seeds Jean-Julien Rojer and Marcelo Arevalo.

On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 10 of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 10 at the Mutua Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 1 pm local time: Zhang Zhizhen vs (Q) Aslan Karatsev.

Not before 4 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (9) Maria Sakkari.

Not before 8 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff.

Followed by: (1) Iga Swiatek / (16) Ekaterina Alexandrova vs (12) Veronika Kudermetova.

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 3 pm local time: (7) Rohan Bopanna / Matthew Ebden vs (8) Santiago Gonzalez / Edouard Roger Vasselin.

Not before 5 pm local time: (4) Jean-Julien Rojer / Marcelo Arevalo vs Andrey Rublev / Karen Khachanov or Jamie Murray / Michael Venus.

Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Mutua Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match at the Estadio Manolo Santana will start at 1 pm local time, while action at the Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario will commence at 3 pm local time.

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Estadio Manolo Santana start time Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario Start Time USA May 4, 7 am ET May 4, 9 am ET Canada May 4, 7 am ET May 4, 9 am ET UK May 4, 11 am GMT May 4, 1 pm GMT India May 4, 4: 30 pm IST May 4, 6: 30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes