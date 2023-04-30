Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 7

Day 7 of the Mutua Madrid Open will take place on May 1, with 16 singles matches taking place. The third round of the men's singles tournament will start while the fourth round of the women's singles competition will continues.

Second seeds Daniil Medvedev and Aryna Sabalenka will be in action as they face Alexander Shevchenko and Mirra Andreeva, respectively. Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off against Sebastian Baez while Paula Badosa will take on Maria Sakkari. The likes of Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe will also be in action.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the schedule for Day 7 of the 2023 Mutua Madrid Open.

Schedule for Day 7 at the Madrid Open

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am local time: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs (Q) Alexander Shevchenko.

Not before 1 pm local time: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs (WC) Mirra Andreeva.

Not before 4 pm local time: (26) Paula Badosa vs (9) Maria Sakkari.

Not before 8 pm local time: (4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (25) Sebastian Baez.

Followed by: TBD vs TBD

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez Vicario

Starting at 11 am local time: (24) Elise Mertens vs Mayar Sherif

Followed by: (9) Frances Tiafoe vs Pedro Cachin

Followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs (Q) Roman Safiullin

Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz vs Cristian Garin

Not before 6 pm local time: (18) Martina Trevisan vs (3) Jessica Pegula / (29) Marie Bouzkova

Estadio 3

Starting at 11 am local time: (14) Liudmila Samsonova vs (31) Irina-Camelia Begu

Followed by: (16) Alex de Minaur vs (Q) Aslan Karatsev

Followed by: (8) Daria Kasatkina vs (12) Veronika Kudermetova / (21) Anastasia Potapova

Followed by: TBD vs TBD

Followed by: (11) Cameron Norrie vs Zhang Zhizhen

Where to watch Mutua Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch all the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: All matches will be shown on Amazon Prime.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

India: Men's matches can be viewed on Sony LIV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Mutua Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 1 5:00 am ET Canada May 1 5:00 am ET UK May 1 9:00 am GMT India May 1 2:30 pm IST

