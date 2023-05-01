Mutua Madrid Open 2023 TV Schedule Today: Start time, order of play, live streaming details & more - Day 8

The eighth day of main draw action at the Madrid Open on Tuesday will feature all eight fourth-round matches in the men's singles and two women's singles quarterfinals.

Seven seeds on the men's side, including top seed Carlos Alcaraz and second seed Daniil Medvedev, one qualifier, and two lucky losers, will be in action. The women's draw will see second Aryna Sabalenka and ninth seed Maria Sakkari take to the court as they seek to reach the last four.

World No. 2 Alcaraz is four wins away from a second straight Barcelona-Madrid double, having done so last year. Meanwhile, Medvedev is in blistering form, boasting a tour-best 33-4 record. He has won nine of his last 10 matches since Alcaraz snapped his 19-match winning streak in the Indian Wells final

Meanwhile, on the women's side, Sabalenka is having a stellar season. However, the reigning Australian Open champion is coming off a loss to World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the Stuttgart final last week. The other women's side in action, Sakkari, is coming off an opening-round loss in Stuttgart. But she has returned to winning ways at Madrid, where she has reached the last eight.

So, without further ado, here's a look at the Day 8 schedule at the 2023 Madrid Open:

Schedule for Day 8 at Madrid Open

(as per local time)

Estadio Manolo Santana

Starting at 11 am: (5) Andrey Rublev vs (10) Karen Khachanov

Not before 1 pm: (2) Aryna Sabalenka vs Mayar Sherif

Not before 4 pm: (1) Carlos Alcaraz vs (13) Alexander Zverev

Not before 8 pm: (9) Maria Sakkari vs (31) Irina-Camelia Begu

Followed by: Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs Sebastian Baez/ (4)Stefanos Tsitsipas

Estadio Arantxa Sanchez

Starting at 11 am: Jaume Munar vs (LL) Daniel Altmaier

Followed by: (2) Daniil Medvedev vs Aslan Karatsev

Followed by: (17) Borna Coric vs (29) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Followed by: (8) Taylor Fritz/Cristian Garin vs (11) Cameron Norrie/Zhizhen Zhang

Followed by: (LL) Jan-Lennard Struff vs Pedro Cachin

Where to watch Madrid Open 2023

Viewers in the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and India can watch the proceedings in Madrid live on the following channels and sites:

USA: Tennis Channel and TC Plus.

UK: Amazon Prime.

Canada: TSN (English) and TVA (French).

Australia: beIN Sports.

India: Sony Liv (Men's matches only).

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

Madrid Open 2023 - Match timings

The first match on all courts will commence at 11 am local time.

Country Date Time USA May 2 5:00 am ET Canada May 2 5:00 am ET UK May 2 9:00 am GMT India May 2 2:30 pm IST

