"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby" - Stan Wawrinka tells Holger Rune off at the Paris Masters | WATCH

Stan Wawrinka shocked the tennis world on Tuesday, advising Holger Rune to stop acting like a baby on the court after their Paris Masters match-off. Wawrinka walked to the net and acclaimed the Danish with a handshake for his win at the end of their round of 64 encounter, but the Swiss player exchanged some words with Rune which made the 19-year-old unpleasant.

"My advice to you is that you stop acting like a baby on court," Wawrinka said to Rune at the net.

Holger Rune was seen rejoicing after each point that the player had earned, leading to Wawrinka getting annoyed, as things were already going south for him.

The Paris Masters witnessed a hard-fought contest between Wawrinka and Rune in the first round. Wawrinka felt frustrated at the end of the match as he lost back-to-back sets after winning the initial set.

The Swiss player looked convincing at the start and comfortably registered a win in the first set with a score of 6-4. Rune looked determined to turn things around and came out stronger for the second set, and went on to clinch the remaining two sets and seal the clash 4-6, 7-5, 7-6(3). The two players gifted an absolutely thrilling clash to the fans who came to witness the match at the Accor Arena in Paris.

Holger Rune to face off against Hubert Hurkacz in the second round

Holger Rune will be in action on Wednesday for the Paris Masters

World No. 18 Holger Rune will meet Hubert Hurkacz in the next round of the Paris Masters on Wednesday, having defeated Stan Wawrinka in his opener. Opponent Hurkacz won his Round-of-64 fixture in straight sets against French player Adrian Mannarino on Tuesday.

Rune is currently on the rise having found his way to the final round of back-to-back tournaments in the month of October. With the title at the Stockholm Open and appearances in the final of the Swiss Indoors as well as the Sofia Open, the young Danish player has propelled himself to a career-best ranking of 18 this week.

Hubert Hurkacz was last in action at the Vienna Open, where he was handed an exit in the quarter-final round after losing to Borna Coric in three sets. The final set went to a tie-break and it was Croatian Coric who had the edge over Hurkacz at the end.

Rune will face Hurkacz for the first time in his career, meaning that their current head-to-head is tied at 0-0. The Dane will be hoping to thrive on his current form and pull off a surprise against the World No. 10.

