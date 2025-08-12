"My baby isn't a baby anymore" - Taylor Townsend turns emotional as her son Adyn attends his 1st day of Pre-K amid Cincinnati Open

  • home icon
By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 12, 2025 03:31 GMT
Taylor Townsend turns emotional as her son Adyn attends his 1st day of Pre-K amid Cincinnati Open. Credit: GETTY
Taylor Townsend shared an emotional glimpse into her life off the court, amid the Cincinnati Masters campaign. She shared an update about her son, Adyn, whom she gave birth to in March 2021.

On Monday, Townsend posted an Instagram story of his son's first day of Pre-K. In the photo, Adyn, dressed in a red shirt over light skin colored pants, can be seen holding a board, marking his arrival in Pre-K. Townsend, who was recently defeated in the first round of doubles at the Cincinnati Masters, emotionally wrote:

"I’m not crying… you are. Where has the time gone! My baby isn’t a baby anymore"
Taylor Townsend&#039;s Instagram story
Taylor Townsend's Instagram story

Taylor Townsend explains how to handle bullies after son Adyn's incident in camp

Earlier this summer, Taylor Townsend shared an incident about her son Adyn getting bullied at camp. Her son informed the top-ranked doubles player about a fellow student hitting him.

Townsend appreciated her son for informing the teacher about the same. She also explained to Adyn never to bully, but if someone bullies you, take the necessary action.

“He is like, ‘Oh, I told the teacher.’ I was like, ‘Good job, but if he does it again, you beat it,' Townsend said. "You don’t start, but you finish. That’s how I was raised, so I’m just passing on the wisdom and knowledge.”
“I’m like, 'okay, Adyn is not initiating the bullying'," Townsend added. "You’re being bullied. So I had to explain to him, ‘You have to stand up for yourself because if you don’t, then they’re going to keep doing it. So you have to use your voice, be strong, and tell him, 'don’t touch me, don’t hit me, don’t spit.' If they feel like they can punk you, they’re going to keep punking you'."
Taylor Townsend also took up the bullying and another separate spitting incident against her son with the camp counselor.

“Adyn is not initiating this, and I don’t want Adyn to be labeled as aggressive or anything like that if he’s defending himself," Townsend added. "So I don’t want you guys to be surprised if my child finishes what somebody else starts. I’m letting you know what we’re telling him now.”

She also noted that while the counselor assured that the fellow student involved will be made to apologize for his actions, Adyn will be giving a fitting response because that's how she has raised him.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
