"My baby isn't a baby anymore" - Taylor Townsend turns emotional as her son Adyn attends his 1st day of Pre-K amid Cincinnati Open

Taylor Townsend shared an emotional glimpse into her life off the court, amid the Cincinnati Masters campaign. She shared an update about her son, Adyn, whom she gave birth to in March 2021.

On Monday, Townsend posted an Instagram story of his son's first day of Pre-K. In the photo, Adyn, dressed in a red shirt over light skin colored pants, can be seen holding a board, marking his arrival in Pre-K. Townsend, who was recently defeated in the first round of doubles at the Cincinnati Masters, emotionally wrote:

"I’m not crying… you are. Where has the time gone! My baby isn’t a baby anymore"

Taylor Townsend's Instagram story

Taylor Townsend explains how to handle bullies after son Adyn's incident in camp

Earlier this summer, Taylor Townsend shared an incident about her son Adyn getting bullied at camp. Her son informed the top-ranked doubles player about a fellow student hitting him.

Townsend appreciated her son for informing the teacher about the same. She also explained to Adyn never to bully, but if someone bullies you, take the necessary action.

“He is like, ‘Oh, I told the teacher.’ I was like, ‘Good job, but if he does it again, you beat it,' Townsend said. "You don’t start, but you finish. That’s how I was raised, so I’m just passing on the wisdom and knowledge.”

“I’m like, 'okay, Adyn is not initiating the bullying'," Townsend added. "You’re being bullied. So I had to explain to him, ‘You have to stand up for yourself because if you don’t, then they’re going to keep doing it. So you have to use your voice, be strong, and tell him, 'don’t touch me, don’t hit me, don’t spit.' If they feel like they can punk you, they’re going to keep punking you'."

Taylor Townsend also took up the bullying and another separate spitting incident against her son with the camp counselor.

“Adyn is not initiating this, and I don’t want Adyn to be labeled as aggressive or anything like that if he’s defending himself," Townsend added. "So I don’t want you guys to be surprised if my child finishes what somebody else starts. I’m letting you know what we’re telling him now.”

She also noted that while the counselor assured that the fellow student involved will be made to apologize for his actions, Adyn will be giving a fitting response because that's how she has raised him.

