"My beautiful girl" - Nick Kyrgios gushes over girlfriend Costeen Hatzi and their new pet puppy; reveals her name

Nick Kyrgios recently reposted his girlfriend Costeen Hatzi's Instagram story, where he can be seen cuddling with their new pet Dachshund puppy. The 23-year-old social media influencer also revealed their pet's name in her story.

Earlier on Saturday (19 August), Hatzi posted on her stories a snap of Kyrgios cuddling with their Dachshund baby, whose name is Boo. The picture was reposted by the Aussie on his own Instagram story as he expressed just how enamored he was with their new family member.

"My beautiful girl," Kyrgios wrote on the social media site.

Nick Kyrgios cuddling with his new pet puppy

Nick Kyrgios' girlfriend first uploaded a video of their pet puppy on her Instagram story on Friday (18 August), where she can be seen holding their "newest member of the family" in her arms. The Dachshund, in particular, looked adorable in the mirror selfie.

Costeen Hatzi poses with a pet puppy adopted by her and Kyrgios

Kyrgios and Hatzi first started dating in December 2021, and she has been a regular in his support circle ever since then. The couple has been papped multiple times at the Grand Slam tournaments. The former Wimbledon finalist, who called quits on his 2023 season due to injury weeks ago, had even claimed that he intends to marry Hatzi at some point.

Hatzi, meanwhile, pursued psychology previously before settling for a career as a social media influencer. She is very good at her trade, going by the fact that she has 180,000 followers on Instagram.

Nick Kyrgios has not played a match on the ATP tour since June

Nick Kyrgios missed this year's Australian Open after undergoing a knee surgery

Nick Kyrgios has only played three singles matches on the ATP tour since reaching the quarterfinals of last year's US Open, with two of them having come at last year's Japan Open. The 28-year-old's career has been compromised by a host of injuries recently, and he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery at the beginning of 2023.

The surgery eventually forced him to skip this year's Australian Open. The Aussie wouldn't compete on the men's tour again until the 2023 Stuttgart Open in June, where he lost to China's Wu Yibing in straight sets.

The former World No. 13 proceeded to withdraw from the 2023 Wimbledon Championships due to a wrist injury. He has also withdrawn from the upcoming US Open as his wrist has not healed yet.

As a consequence of his absence in Flushing Meadows (where he was defending 360 ATP ranking points), the Aussie's ranking will drop outside of the top 400 in the ATP rankings for the first time since he turned pro.