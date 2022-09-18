"My best friend is from Korea, she got me into a lot of K-dramas; Korean food is for sure my favorite" - Emma Raducanu ahead of the Korea Open

Emma Raducanu has revealed that she is a fan of K-Dramas.

Raducanu is currently in Seoul, South Korea, to play in the Hana Bank Korea Open, a WTA 250 event.

In an interview after landing at Incheon International Airport, the 2021 US Open champion spoke about her love for the country.

"Yeah, first time in Korea but you know I've heard so much good things about it. My best friend is from Korea, she got me into a lot of K-dramas," Raducanu said.

Raducanu also revealed that Korean cuisine was her favorite.

"Korean food is sure my favorite. Because my mum grew up in China, it's got a lot of Korean food as it's quite close to here. So yeah, looking forward to seeing it for myself," she added.

“It’s huge to remember that on any given day, anyone can win" - Harriet Dart defends fellow Brit Emma Raducanu

Emma Raducanu during her first-round match against Alize Cornet at the 2022 US Open

Harriet Dart recently came to the defense of her compatriot Emma Raducanu, pointing out that women's tennis is extremely competitive and that anyone can win on any given day.

“It’s huge to remember that on any given day, anyone can win. There are not many matches where you can turn on the TV - especially in women’s tennis - and it’s a quick match," said Dart.

Dart further elaborated on the strength of the women's game "across the board," and that is what made Raducanu's US Open triumph all the more special.

“The level has gotten so strong and deep across the board, which is why what Emma did was so incredible. It was super inspiring. She’s very young and to be able to handle everything that was thrown at her was very special,” she said.

The World No. 85 added that a lot of the British players are of a similar age and grew up playing together. She is hopeful that the country will be "real contenders" for the Fed Cup in the coming years.

“A lot of us are a similar age, and although some are a little bit younger and a little bit older, we’ve all grown up playing together. I think everyone just wants everyone to do well - and I feel if one person is doing well, it motivates someone else to do well, too. We have a really nice Fed Cup team, and hopefully we can be real contenders in the years to come,” she said.

