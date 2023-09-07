"My biggest weapon was taken away" - Alexander Zverev blames injury for below par performance in US Open QF vs Carlos Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz overcame Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals to continue his dream title defense at the 2023 US Open on Wednesday, September 6.

The World No. 1 successfully defended five break points from his opponent while converting each of his four. He closed the match with a convincing straight-sets 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and 29 minutes.

In the post-match press conference, Alexander Zverev described his performance against the Spaniard as below par. He said that he experienced discomfort in his left hamstring during the second set, which prevented him from using his most powerful weapon - his serve, effectively.

"I was in the match the first set, yeah. I could have broken, it could have gone my way, it didn't. Then the second set I felt something in my hamstring glute, left side. I couldn't push off on my serve anymore," he said.

Zverev added that not being able to serve at his usual level had a huge impact on his game, particularly against a formidable opponent like Alcaraz.

"My serve speed was down quite a lot compared to the other days. Against him especially I needed a good serving day otherwise it would have been difficult."

"Yeah, I think my biggest weapon was kind of taken away after the first set, and yeah, it's difficult to even compete if you don't have that," he added.

The 26-year-old German will return to the Top 10 of the ATP rankings after the conclusion of the New York Major.

Carlos Alcaraz overcomes Alexander Zverev, sets up SF clash against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2022 US Open

After his triumph over Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals, Carlos Alcaraz will clash with Daniil Medvedev in the semifinals of the US Open on Friday, September 8.

Carlos Alcaraz has been in top form at the New York Major, dropping only one set so far in the tournament. The reigning Wimbledon champion will be eyeing his second Grand Slam title of the year.

Alcaraz will be up against 2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev in the last four. Medvedev will come into the match after overcoming 13th seed Alex de Minaur and eighth seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round and quarterfinals, respectively.

This will be the fourth encounter between the two players, with Alcaraz leading their head-to-head record 2-1. Their last hardcourt encounter was at this year's Indian Wells final, where Alcaraz secured the title.