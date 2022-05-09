"My body is like an old machine. To put this machine on again it again takes some time" - Rafael Nadal on getting back to form

Rafael Nadal made a resounding start to the year by winning the Melbourne Summer Set 1 without dropping a set. He then clinched a record 21st Grand Slam title at the 2022 Australian Open.

The Spaniard won 15 matches in a row as he clinched the Mexican Open before Taylor Fritz ended his 20-match winning streak at Indian Wells in March.

He also reached the quarter-finals of the recently concluded Madrid Open but was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz (6-2,1-6, 6-3).

Nadal was asked in a press conference ahead of the Italian Open if he could retain that momentum and confidence from the early success.

The 35-year-old said:

"No, when you are six weeks without touching a racquet and without having the chance to move your body. My body is like an old machine. To put this machine on again it again takes some time. It's not the same when you are 19 than when you are almost 36, with all the issues that I went through in my tennis career, no?"

He added:

"You need to build again the confidence in your body, on your movements, then you going to start feeling again comfortable with your tennis, no? I am happy the way I started the year. For me it has been amazing. What happened in the last two months, yes, but in the other hand I have probably the best start of a season in my tennis career at my age."

"The only thing that is sure is that I am going to keep trying" - Rafael Nadal on comeback journey post injury

Nadal with the 2021 Italian Open trophy

Notwithstanding the setbacks, Nadal was of the opinion that he could still play well but needed time and he assured that he would keep trying. He said:

"I am confident that I can play well honestly, no? I need some time, but maybe this week can be a positive week, maybe not. Who knows? The only thing that is sure, I am going to keep trying and I going to keep building confidence to try to be ready for next week, for in two weeks."

The 10-time Italian Open champion stated that he was happy despite being through rough times. He asserted that he wanted to enjoy playing in Rome before getting to Roland-Garros.

He said:

"Of course, at my age, when you start having more problems than what you can manage, of course is tough without a doubt, no? But, I mean, for the moment I am happy. It is true that I went through - again - tough period of time. That hasn't been easy for me, being honest. But I am here. I am here to enjoy and to give myself a chance to play well here in Rome, and of course to try to be ready for Roland Garros in a couple of weeks, no?"

Nadal will play his opening match of the Italian Open on Tuesday, May 10.

Edited by Aditya Singh