"My body needs more time to recover before the Australian Open"- Iga Swiatek withdraws from Sydney Tennis Classic 2022 following a rib injury

World No. 9 Iga Swiatek has withdrawn from the upcoming 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic following a rib injury. In a recent statement on social media, she revealed she has been feeling some "pain" in her lower rib region lately and has decided to skip the tournament.
The 2022 Sydney Tennis Classic will take place from 10-15 January, and is the final event before the Australian Open which kicks off on 17 January.
The 20-year-old mentioned that she wants some rest and that her body needs "more time to recover" before the 2022 Australian Open.
"See you in Melbourne!" Swiatek captioned her tweet.
Iga Swiatek recently lost to Ashleigh Barty 6-2, 6-4 at the 2022 Adelaide International. The Pole defeated Victoria Azarenka and Leylah Fernandez in the tournament, but couldn't battle past the World No. 1 in the semifinals.
Ashleigh Barty praises Iga Swiatek, calls her an "exceptional champion"
Despite defeating her quite easily in straight sets, Ashleigh Barty heaped huge praise on Iga Swiatek, claiming the Pole made her play her "best tennis" during their semifinal clash.
Calling her an "exceptional champion" in the post-match interview, the Australian said Swiatek has the ability to "steal her opponent's positioning" without fail.
"This is unreal. Honestly, it's so much fun playing here tonight and Iga is an exceptional champion. She made me play my best tennis and I felt we both played pretty well. So, I had a lot of fun out here with her..." said Barty in the interview.
"Iga has the ability to take over the clue and steal your positioning. As soon as she had a chance, she had to take the initiative. I felt a good balance in running and moving and neutralizing. When I had some time, I was able to create with my right hand," added the Australian.
Ashleigh Barty won the 2022 Adelaide International title on Sunday after defeating Elena Rybakina in the finals.