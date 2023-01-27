"My career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams as an 18-year-old" - Read Sania Mirza's full farewell speech at Australian Open

Indian tennis great Sania Mirza bid an emotional farewell to her Grand Slam career on Friday at the Australian Open, where she started her Grand Slam career 18 years ago and won her first-ever Major doubles title in 2009. A teary-eyed Mirza looked back on some special memories in Melbourne, speaking after finishing as a runner-up in her last-ever Grand Slam.

Sania Mirza and fellow Indian tennis great Rohan Bopanna finished second to the Brazilian pairing of Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the 2023 Australian Open mixed doubles final. Mirza ended her career at the Majors with three titles each in women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Playing another Grand Slam final was a fitting swansong for Mirza's career and while there was heavy disappointment in the loss, the 36-year-old cried "happy tears," as she promised those watching, especially her team and family, after she and Bopanna picked up the runners-up trophy.

Reflecting on her love-affair with Melbourne, Mirza reminisced about playing the legendary Serena Williams in her maiden Grand Slam tournament back in 2005.

"I'm still going to play a couple more tournaments but my journey of my professional career started in Melbourne in 2005 when I played Serena Williams in the third round here as an 18-year-old, and that was scarily enough 18 years ago," Sania Mirza said in her on-court speech

Mirza, who won the Australian Open mixed doubles title in 2009 alongside another Indian tennis legend, Mahesh Bhupathi, and the women's doubles title in 2016 alongside Swiss great, Martina Hingis, expressed her gratitude at being able to end her Grand Slam career at the "really special" Rod Laver Arena. Mirza also competed in three mixed doubles finals at Melbourne Park.

"I've had the privilege to come back here again and again, and win some tournaments here, and play some great finals amongst you all," continued Mirza.

"Rod Laver Arena has really been special in my life. I couldn't think of a better arena to finish my career at in a Grand Slam. So thank you so much for making me feel at home here."

"Never thought I'd be able to play in front of my child in a Grand Slam final" - Sania Mirza

Like Serena Williams, Sania Mirza also tasted great success on the professional tennis tour after childbirth. The 2023 Australian Open turned out to be her best run at a Grand Slam since she gave birth to her son Izhan in late 2018 and made a comeback to the tour in 2020. An emotional Mirza was also very thankful and thrilled to have had the opportunity to play in a Grand Slam final with her son cheering her on from the stands.

"Never thought I'd be able to play in front of my child, in a Grand Slam final," Mirza further expressed. "Its truly special for me to have my 4-year-old here."

Still ranked inside the Top-30 in doubles, Mirza will play her final career tournament at the WTA 1000 event in Dubai next month. She earlier had plans to retire right after the WTA Finals in 2022, but suffered an injury before the US Open. She then decided to play until the event in Dubai, which gave her the chance for an Australian Open swansong.

