"My case falls within the average, What he is doing has been done by very few in history" - Nicolas Alvarez Varona on Rafael Nadal

Nicolas Alvarez Varona has said that there is no similarity between his career and Rafael Nadal's despite both men breaking out early on tour.

The 20-year-old became the youngest player to bag an ATP ranking point when he did so at Conte de Godo, Barcelona, in 2016 at the age of just 14. Interestingly, his more illustrious compatriot Nadal also earned his first ATP points at the Conde de Godo in 2001 when he was also 14.

Both men have had wildly contrasting careers, though. Nadal, ranked No. 4 in the world, has won 21 Grand Slam singles titles, while Varona is on the fringes of the top 300. After coming through qualifying at the Barcelona Open, the World No. 285 is now set to make his main-draw debut on the ATP tour, while Nadal has won nearly 1,050 matches on tour.

In an interview with Puntodebreak, Varona noted that his career "falls within the average," while Nadal's is one for the history books.

"You have to understand that what is happening to me is more normal than what is happening to him," Varona said. "My case falls within the average; it is even a little above, but it is more common than yours. What he is doing has been done by very few in history, you don't fill a hand."

The right-hander also added that Carlos Alcaraz, 18, should not be compared to Nadal despite the two men enjoying early success in their careers. The Spanish teenager is widely considered one of the best young players on tour and has elicited comparisons with Nadal.

Alcaraz recently became one of the youngest Masters 1000 winners in history when he beat Casper Ruud to triumph in Miami. Nadal, like his younger compatriot, won his first Masters 1000 title in his teens.

Varona said that each player should traverse their "own way" and not be compared.

"What you shouldn't do is compare Carlos with Rafa, you can't compare them because all you do is get frustrated, each one has to go their own way," he said.

Rafael Nadal's 2022 season so far

Rafael Nadal has had a sizzling start to the year

Rafael Nadal has been on a roll since the start of the year. After missing five months of action last season, the World No. 4 won the Melbourne 250 title before creating history at the Australian Open.

Nadal became the first male player in history to win 21 Grand Slam singles titles when he fought back from two sets and multiple break points down to beat Daniil Medvedev in the final.

The 35-year-old picked up his third title of the season in Acapulco before his 20-0 start to the year was snapped by Taylor Fritz in the Indian Wells final. Currently out of action due to breathing difficulties owing to a broken rib, Rafael Nadal has skipped Monte-Carlo and Barcelona.

It remains to be seen if the legendary left-hander recovers in time to launch his bid for a record-extending 14th Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

