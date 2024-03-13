"My confidence is getting higher" - Carlos Alcaraz satisfied with 'almost perfect' performance in dominant Indian Wells 4R win over Fabian Marozsan

Carlos Alcaraz expressed his satisfaction after defeating Fabian Marozsan 6-3, 6-3 in the fourth round at Indian Wells.

Marozsan sprang one of the shocks of the 2023 season after stunning Alcaraz in straight sets at the Italian Open. However, this time around, the Spaniard dominated the Hungarian throughout the match.

Alcaraz broke Marozsan twice in the first set to clinch it 6-3. In the second set, the Spaniard decisively broke Marozsan in the sixth game and won it 6-3 again. It took Alcaraz only 75 minutes to wrap up the contest.

After the match, the World No. 2 was asked if he felt his performance against Marozsan was perfect. He replied by saying that it was "almost perfect" and he was pleased with the way he approached the match.

"Yeah, let's say almost perfect. I always say I can be better, can play better. But really happy with the way that I approach the match, the way that I played, and my feelings." Alcaraz said.

The two-time Grand Slam winner also reflected on the way he was able to control the match against Marozsan from start to finish and said that his confidence was getting higher.

"You know, I think I moved well. I controlled very well the timing of the match. In the toughest points, toughest moments, breakpoints down, breakpoints up, I managed very well that timing. Yeah, my confidence is getting higher," Alcaraz added

The World No. 2 entered the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells following a disappointing Golden Swing where he suffered a semifinal exit at the Argentina Open before withdrawing from his first-round match at the Rio Open due to an ankle injury.

Carlos Alcaraz set for Australian Open quarterfinal rematch against Alexander Zverev in Indian Wells

Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev after their Australian Open quarterfinal

Alexander Zverev is Carlos Alcaraz's next opponent in the quarterfinals of the Indian Wells Masters. The German booked his place in the last eight of the tournament with a 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 win over tenth seed Alex de Minaur.

Alcaraz and Zverev last locked horns in the Australian Open quarterfinals which the latter won 6-1, 6-3, 6-7(2), 6-4. The two have faced one another eight times, with the German leading 5-3 in the head-to-head.

Whoever out of Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev wins the match, will face either third seed Jannik Sinner or 32nd seed Jiri Lehecka in the semifinals of the BNP Paribas Open.