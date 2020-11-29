Rafael Nadal’s uncle and former coach - Toni Nadal - recently opened up about the reasons for their separation back in 2017. The senior Nadal believes that he had fulfilled his role as a coach, which gave him the opportunity to move on to other pastures - such as his mentoring responsibilities at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

Toni coached Rafael Nadal for 27 long years - ever since the latter was four years of age - before finally parting ways in 2017. Together, uncle and nephew amassed 75 singles titles, including 16 Grand Slams.

In a recent interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Toni Nadal asserted that he had accomplished a coach's central role - to guide the pupil in becoming self-sufficient and responsible. He believed there was nothing further that he could have brought to the table as Rafael Nadal’s coach.

“I had come to believe that my contribution was no longer necessary,” Toni Nadal said. “I've been a very demanding coach all my life. But it was always my goal to educate him to demand everything from himself. The job of a trainer is to make yourself dispensable. I think I did it.”

Given that the duo worked together for nearly three decades - and more importantly, are family - most would assume that Uncle Toni misses working with the 20-time Slam champion. However, that is not the case for the 59-year-old.

Uncle Toni does not miss coaching Rafael Nadal.

Uncle Toni expressed his gratitude for being able to train an extraordinary player who also happens to be his nephew, but then delved deeper into his ambitions as a mentor at the Rafa Nadal Academy.

"No (I don’t miss him), I was very lucky to train a great player who is also my nephew,” Toni explained. “I enjoyed that and I feel grateful for it too. But I like to train children, like now at the academy in Manacor, because I have the feeling that I can give them more than my nephew."

Rafael Nadal was upset by VAR giving three penalties against Real Madrid: Toni Nadal

Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal’s love for football, and in particular Real Madrid, is well-documented. Despite being born in a Barcelona-crazy family, Nadal has always been a staunch supporter of ‘Los Blancos.’

During the same interview, Toni Nadal revealed that VAR’s decision to award three penalties against Real Madrid during their recent 4-1 loss to Valencia CF had left his nephew thoroughly dismayed.

"What upset Rafa the other day about the video referee when there were three penalties against Real Madrid in Valencia," Toni Nadal said.

Rafael Nadal was upset by Real Madrid's defeat to Valencia

Uncle Toni then recalled an anecdote from 2017, when Rafael Nadal was not in a great mood despite having just won the Monte Carlo Masters. The 59-year-old pointed out that Real Madrid’s last-minute defeat against arch-rivals FC Barcelona really upset his nephew.

“I especially remember that Clasico in 2017 when we were in Monte Carlo and Messi scored the winning goal in the last minute,” Toni said. “Rafa had won the tournament on the same day and then the Clasico almost ruined his day.”