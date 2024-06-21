"My country did not nominate me" - American doubles No. 1 Nicole Melichar-Martinez 'deeply saddened' by Paris Olympics 2024 snub

Athletes are gearing up to represent their respective countries at the Paris Olympics, but Nicole Melichar-Martinez, the American doubles No. 1, will not be making the trip to the French capital. The World No. 9 has not been named in the US contingent.

Melichar-Martinez, who previously represented the US at the Tokyo Olympics, took to social media to clarify her absence.

The American said in her post on X that she was eager to represent her country at the Paris Olympics but was not selected, tagging the ITF and USTA.

"First off, congratulations to all those nominated for Team USA for the Paris Olympics! I've known many of these incredible women since we were kids, and it's been an honor to compete alongside them over the years," Melichar-Martinez wrote. "I am immensely proud of each and every one of their accomplishments. Many have asked about my nomination, so I want to clarify what happened."

"I am absolutely eager and available to represent Team USA in Paris, but unfortunately, I was not selected. This news deeply saddens me, as it has been a long standing dream of mine to be on the team again and compete for a medal. In my humble opinion, the Olympic Games are the greatest honor we have in sports," she added.

Citing the ITF rule where a player needs to be nominated by their country’s governing body (the USTA in this case), Melichar-Martinez said she was not nominated and hence she was not in the team despite having qualified on the basis of her ranking.

The American went on to express her disagreement with the rule.

"According to the ITF rule, a top 10 ranking guarantees a spot in the draw, provided the athlete is nominated by their country. However, since my country did not nominate me, I am not on the team. I disagree with this rule."

"Given that doubles has an individual ranking, there should be clear criteria that allow players to qualify based on their own achievements, same to singles, rather than leaving it up to selection. I can't think of another sport where it's possible to be #1 in your country and top 10 in the world and not secure a spot on the team. I hope this clarifies the situation," she added.

"I can only give my biggest support to the team" - Nicole Melichar-Martinez wishes US team well for Paris Olympics

Nicole Melichar with her partner Makoto Ninimiya.

Nicole Melichar-Martinez, however, did not hold her not being picked for the USA’s Paris Olympics contingent against her compatriots and wished them well.

The World No. 9 said she would give her “biggest support” to the team, encouraging her teammates to bring home medals from the sporting extravaganza.

"Again putting emotions aside, I can only give my biggest support to the team and wish them the best of luck. Bring home the golds ladies!" she wrote.

Melichar-Martinez had partnered Alison Riske for the doubles competition at the Tokyo Olympics, but the duo lost in the opening round.