"My dad is crying right now": Wimbledon wonder Flavio Cobolli fights back tears as father & brother get emotional after Italian reaches maiden Slam QF

Flavio Cobolli was brimming with joy as he clinched a spot in the quartertinals of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. His father and former tennis player Stefano Cobolli, alongside his brother and friends, were in tears as they cheered for the Italian as he reached the maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal of his career.

Cobolli absolutely crushed Marin Cilic 6-4, 6-4, 6-7(4), 7-6(3) in a heated fourth-round duel. With his youthful energy, he fired back-to-back groundstrokes that put the former US Open champion in trouble, pushing him to make errors that eventually cost him the match.

Stefano Cobolli looked proud as the audience showered him with loud applause and broke down over his son's stellar success. A coach at the Rome Tennis Academy, Sr. Cobolli has trained him since the age of 17 and was now overcome with emotions alongside his younger son, Guglielmo.

Flavio Cobolli, too, was elated to find himself in the quarterfinals as he said:

"You cannot imagine my emotions right now because I've always started playing tennis because of these kinds of matches or tournaments. And now I'm very proud of myself. Very proud for the team. My whole family is here. So it's really special. My dad is crying right now. My brother also. And I have my friends here. So it's a moment that I cannot forget."

Flavio Cobolli talks about his relationship with father Stefano

Flavio Cobolli with his team after 4R win at Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

In an interview during the Rotterdam Open in February this year, Flavio Cobolli elaborated on his relationship with his father. Having trained for the past five years together, Cobolli believes that training with the former ATP player has given him a push in the right direction and also strengthened their bond.

“My dad was a good player but he stopped when he was young, so he had a slightly lower ranking than me. He is an incredible coach now and we have a great relationship," he said.

He reminisced, saying that he was not into tennis as a child but has grown to like the sport. Even though it is difficult to have a coach who is also your father, their relationship has only gotten better since their partnership.

“It is tough when your dad is your coach. As I said, when I was young we would just discuss football. As I have grown up and we have worked together, we have developed a really good relationship and I listen to him more now than ever before. I think we can do great things together."

The Italian will find himself in the Top 20 of the ATP rankings in the coming week.

