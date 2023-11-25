Former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki continues to enjoy the off-season, spending evenings on the beach with her family. She recently shared a cute picture of her son, James.

The 2018 Australian Open winner returned to the tennis court in June after a three-year hiatus following the birth of her two children, daughter Olivia and son James.

On Saturday, Wozniacki shared a picture on her Instagram story featuring her son, James Wozniacki Lee, all smiles and sitting in front of a table.

She captioned the picture, "My date > your date" and added a winking emoji and a heart emoji to it.

Wozniacki spends evening by the beach with baby son James

James is Caroline Wozniacki and NBA star David Lee's second child, born in October 2022.

On Friday, the Danish star also shared a couple of pictures on her Instagram feed featuring herself, husband David Lee and her children Olivia and James, as well as her family and friends celebrating Thanksgiving at the beach in Albany, Bahamas.

Caroline Wozniacki's 2018 Australian Open triumph

2018 Australian Open - Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki has won 30 WTA singles titles in her career, including the 2018 Australian Open.

Wozniacki is the only Danish tennis player to win a Grand Slam, and her 2018 Australian Open triumph has been her only Grand Slam to date.

At Melbourne, she faced Romanian Mihaela Buzărnescu in the first round and defeated her 6-2, 6-3. In the second round, she competed against Jana Fett of Croatia and won 3-6, 6-2, 7-5 to set up a match with Kiki Bertens in the third round, winning 6-4, 6-3.

Magdaléna Rybáriková was Wozniacki's opponent in the round of 16, and the game ended 6-0, 6-3 in favor of the latter. She then played Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro in the quarterfinal, winning 6-0, 6-7, 6-2.

In the semi-final, she faced off against Elise Mertens and defeated the Belgian 6-3, 7-6 to set up a clash with Simona Halep in the final.

Wozniacki defeated Halep 7-6 (2), 3-6, 6-4 to clinch the 2018 Australian Open title. She finally became a champion after 43 Grand Slam appearances and regained the No.1 position after six years.

This season, since returning to the WTA tour, she has competed in the Canadian Open, the Western & Southern Open and the US Open, where she reached the round of 16 before being knocked out by eventual champion Coco Gauff.