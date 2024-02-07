Former Junior No. 1 Alina Korneeva is ready to transition onto the senior circuit in 2024. The youngster recently had an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the Mumbai 125K. During the conversation, she said that the support from her family has been key in her succeeding on the big stage this young.

The 16-year-old, a two-time junior Slam champion, comes from a sporting pedigree as her father Aleksandr is an Olympic medal-winning volleyball player. The magnitude of her father’s success is not lost on Korneeva. She believes that winning an Olympic medal is the biggest moment that an athlete can experience.

The youngster went on to dub her family members as her biggest supporters.

“So, your father is a bronze medal winning Olympic volleyball player and professionally, do you go to him for help? And what are the conversations like with him? And has he spoken to you on how to deal with the media or how to deal with so many fans in the stadium when they arrive?” Korneeva was asked.

“Of course, yes, I think my family is the biggest usupport of my life,” Alina Korneeva said. “And I'm really happy that my father has the biggest experience that someone can have. He played in the Olympic Games. And I think it's the biggest experience.”

Elaborating on her father's role in her career, the youngster said he has always been a guiding light for her and she often seeks professional advice from him.

“And yes, every time, he gives me a lot of advice and I ask him everything about professional life, professional sportsman life, and yeah, but really happy that I have the best family,” Alina Korneeva said.

Alina Korneeva to take on Storm Hunter for spot in Mumbai 125K semifinal

Alina Korneeva with the 2023 Australian Open juniors' trophy.

Alina Korneeva will take on seasoned campaigner Storm Hunter in the quarterfinals of the Mumbai 125K. The former booked her place in the last-eight after a tenacious win over local player Shrivalli Rashmikaa Bhamidipaty.

The Russian came back from a set down to prevail 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 over the 22-year-old Indian. She had earlier beaten Frenchwoman Chloe Paquet in the opening round.

Currently ranked at No. 134, Korneeva is already projected to rise to a new career-high of No. 128 courtesy of her strong showing in Mumbai. The youngster could inch further closer to making her 1op-100 debut if she were to walk away with the trophy this week.