"My father was tough, but my mom didn't really care if I was No. 1 or 300 in the world" - Maria Sharapova 

Former World No. 1 Maria Sharapova has shed light on her parents' parenting style and how they raised her at a young age.

Hoping to make it big in tennis, Sharapova moved to the United States with her father at a young age. The Russian, an only child, has reflected on her journey that essentially saw her live miles away from her mother on numerous occasions.

The Russian, however, was quickly rewarded for her hard work and perseverance as a famous Wimbledon title came her way when she was just 17. Immense on-court success and media coverage have followed Sharapova wherever she has gone since, but at heart, the Russian remains rooted in familial bonds.

Speaking about the influence of her parents on her game and life at large during the latest episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Sharapova said while her father was the one who pushed her to improve her tennis, her mother taught her about the world beyond the sport.

"My father was very influential in sport and he pushed me to a certain extent and he was tough. But very fair, and my mother just came from a point of education and culture and any chance she got, even if it was in Sarasota, Florida, she would take me to the ballet," Maria Sharapova said (14:51).

The five-time Grand Slam champion said her mother did not care if she was the World No. 1 or 300 as long as she stayed humble and curious.

"It may have not been the best at the time [laughs while talking about the ballet], but she exposed me to different things in life that weren't just hitting a tennis ball. That was one of her greatest gifts as she [her mom] didn't really care if I was number one or 300 in the world, she wanted me to stay curious and to stay humble", the Russian added.

"My mom wanted me to understand that hype is not real" - Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova, during the same interview, said her mother also cautioned her against falling prey to the media "hype", constantly reminding her that it was not real.

The Russian said her mother emphasized the need to work hard without worrying about the rewards, which, according to her, would manifest in more ways than just being a top-ranked player in the world.

"My mom wanted me to understand that hype is not real, don't believe in it and work hard and the fruits of your labour will eventually be seed in different forms, and it's not about being just number one in the world," Maria Sharapova said.

The two-time French Open champion said being an only child meant that she shared a close relationship with both her parents, who were both very supportive of her as well.

"Being an only child and constantly being around them and seeing how supportive they were and all aspects of my life. We grew an incredible bond and also like interest levels", the 36-year-old added.