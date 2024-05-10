"My favorite Andy Murray video is the presser at Wimbledon where he was like 'first male player'" - Coco Gauff hails Brit's efforts for women's tennis

Andy Murray has inspired an entire generation of young tennis players and Coco Gauff is no exception. The American, in her latest interaction with media, spoke about her admiration of the former World No. 1 at length.

During her post-match press conference at the Italian Open, where she came through her first match against Magdalena French 6-3, 6-3, the youngster was asked to comment on the role that Andy Murray has played in helping improve the women's game.

In response, Gauff recalled a 2017 Wimbledon press conference where Murray had corrected a reporter who claimed that Sam Querry was the first US-based player to reach a Grand Slam semifinals since 2009.

The Briton, however, was quick to point out that Querry was in fact the first "male" player to have achieved that feat, given that Venus and Serena Williams had won quite a few Slams in the period. Gauff went on to hail Murray and his mother Judy Murray's contribution to women's tennis, saying:

"Yeah, my favorite video of Andy Murray is at the press conference in Wimbledon where he was, like, the first male player," Coco Gauff said. "Honestly, it happens a lot in tennis where people say a stat, especially with the guys. I'll be like, Well, I did it (smiling). It's good when they specify."

"I think for what he's done with the women's game, him and his mother as well, have done a lot. I would say he's one of the first male players to speak up about it," she added.

The American heaped further praise on Murray saying that one cannot help but look up to the Briton and his tenacious attitude towards the sport.

"On court he's just somebody that I don't get how you can't look up to him in a way with his situation battling with injuries," the American said. "He's purely out here for the joy and the love of the game."

"Unfortunate that Andy Murray has to kind of be forced to retire because of his injuries" - Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff at the Internazionali BNL D'Italia 2024

Coco Gauff went on to express sadness over the number of injuries that have plagued Murray's body, saying it was unfortunate for him to watch him leave.

"It's unfortunate that he has to kind of be forced to retire because of his injuries. Maybe he's not playing to the level that he wants," Coco Gauff said. "The guy just played incredible tennis in such a tough era. Did it even after with a metal hip."

The American, however, exuded confidence that Murray would continue to give his 100% in whatever tournaments he decides to play.

"I think you'll see him playing challengers or on Centre Court Wimbledon, and he's still giving it 100% of his all, which is something rare to see, especially when you're later in your career, somebody giving it their all, no matter who's watching. Could be in the back court or the center court," the American said.

"I think a lot of players should learn from that. I think he's just someone who doesn't care about courts or where he's playing. He just wants to play. I think a lot of players can learn from that," she added.

Murray has expressed an inclination to hang up his tennis racket after this year's grass court at his home Grand Slam event, the Wimbledon Championships.