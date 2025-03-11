"My favorite day ever" - Madison Keys looks back on 'incredible' wedding to husband-coach Bjorn

Madison Keys revisited her wedding last year with Bjorn Fratangelo, her coach. Keys' recollection came following her latest on-court victory. The reigning Australian Open champion is currently participating in the 2025 BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, where she has reached the fourth round after a hard-fought win against Elise Mertens.

Keys produced a dominant display in the first set against Mertens and won it 6-2. However, the Belgian leveled things up by edging the American in an incredibly tight second set [7-6(8)]. Ultimately, Keys prevailed after clinching the third and decisive set 6-4.

During her post-match on-court interview, Madison Keys was asked to cast her mind back to her November 2024 wedding with Bjorn Fratangelo. In response, the WTA No. 5 laid bare how much her wedding day meant to her.

"Our wedding was my favorite day ever. It was the best day in the world, filled with lots of friends and family, and truly just the most incredible day because you get to look and see every single person that's had a positive impact on your life, all in one place. That doesn't happen very often," Keys said.

The 10-time WTA Tour-level title winner reflected how the special day set her up for a fantastic start to the 2025 tennis season. Keys started the season with a quarterfinal finish at the ASB Classic in Auckland and followed that up with title successes at the Adelaide International and then at the Australian Open.

"So being able to start our off-season that way and then really just kind of run with that and to have a great January in Australia was amazing, to be able to do that with my husband, is just really special," she added.

Following Keys' resounding title triumph in Melbourne, husband Fratangelo had penned a heartfelt message for her.

"You’re so much more than what you do with a racquet" - Madison Keys' husband Bjorn Fratangelo's message to American after Australian Open success

Madison Keys (left) and Bjorn Fratangelo (right) celebrating the former's 2025 Australian Open title triumph (Source: Getty)

Bjorn Fratangelo took to Instagram after his wife Madison Keys' maiden Grand Slam title triumph at the 2025 Australian Open and wrote an emotional message dedicated to his better half. The 31-year-old, a former ATP player, candidly revealed that Keys is much more than her on-court achievements. Despite this, Fratangelo opined that Keys 'deserved' a Major title for her efforts over the years.

"For 8 years, I have watched you wonder if and when your time would come. Sometimes, you thought it never would. I never cared about any of that because to me you’re so much more than what you do with a racquet. Through your lowest of lows and all the highs, you stuck with it and finally get what you truly deserve," Fratangelo wrote on Instagram.

At the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Keys is set to face either compatriot Emma Navarro or Donna Vekic in the fourth round.

