“My favorite men in the whole wide world”: Andy Roddick’s wife Brooklyn Decker shares adorable pictures of her husband and kids on Father’s Day

Brooklyn Decker, the model and actress who is married to former tennis star Andy Roddick, shared some sweet pictures of her husband and their two kids to celebrate Father’s Day.

Decker also took the opportunity to thank all the men in her family and life who have been supportive and loving. She mentioned her brothers-in-law, who are also fathers; her father-in-law, who raised Roddick and his siblings; and finally, her father, who gave her the best example of what a dad should be.

Decker posted these pictures of Roddick with their kids on Sunday, June 18, with a heartfelt caption praising Roddick.

“My favorite men in the whole wide world. It has been a dream come true for all of us to raise babies together in this multi-generational, communal, weird-ass bliss. To watch you all parent with joy, generosity and strength is a gift. love you, Daddios.” Decker wrote on Instagram.

Decker and Roddick have been together since 2007, when they met after he watched her host a show for Sports Illustrated and asked his attorney to call her agent.

They got engaged in 2008 and married in 2009 in a private ceremony in Texas. They have two children, Hank, born in 2015, and Stevie, born in 2017.

Brooklyn Decker shares her admiration for Andy Roddick’s healthcare initiative

Brooklyn Decker recently gushed about her husband Andy Roddick’s new healthcare venture. Roddick’s company, ViewFi, has teamed up with Transcarent, a company that offers a convenient and low-cost way for people to access high-quality, affordable care.

The former World No. 1’s spouse posted a message on Instagram where she jokingly contrasted how the couple handled the lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

“While I sobbed myself to sleep and drank angrily during lockdown, my husband quietly co-founded a healthcare company with his smart friends. A very exciting day for ViewFi Health,” Decker wrote.

Transcarent’s Orthopedic Consult solution enables members to get online assessments with top-quality orthopedic physicians and surgeons, often eliminating the need to travel for assessments or wait weeks for an in-person appointment.

According to Business Wire, the average wait time to see an orthopedic provider is 16.9 days, up 48% from 2017.

“Our providers can recommend surgery when that’s the appropriate treatment, prescribe medications, order and review advanced imaging, or order physical therapy, all based on what’s right for the patient,” said Michael Williamson, the ViewFi CEO.

