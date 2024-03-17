"My Fedal wounds are healing" "These two just don't give a f**k" - Carlos Alcaraz & Jannik Sinner 'giggling away' before Indian Wells SF delights fans

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's wholesome interaction before their semifinal clash at the 2024 Indian Wells Masters has sparked delight among tennis fans.

Alcaraz and Sinner put on a thrilling show at the Masters 1000 event, as they battled it out for a place in the final. With the World No. 2 ranking on the line, the Spaniard mounted a remarkable comeback from a set down to claim a 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory after a two-hour and five-minute battle.

In doing so, the 20-year-old ended the Italian's perfect 16-0 start to the 2024 season and snapped his 19-match win streak. The Spaniard also sealed his spot in his first ATP final since losing to Novak Djokovic in the 2023 Cincinnati Masters final.

Despite their fierce on-court rivalry, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have formed a heartwarming friendship off the court. Their bond was on display prior to their semifinal clash as the duo shared a laugh in the players tunnel before making their way to the court.

Tennis fans were delighted to witness such a wholesome interaction between the pair.

"Crying these two dont give a f**k why are u chatting up giggling 2 secs before a match," one fan commented.

"Circling each other and giggling away pre-match," another fan wrote.

One fan even remarked that Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's bond was "healing" the wounds left by the absence of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal's famed friendship on tour.

"My fedal wounds are healing bit by bit," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have a super healthy, super good relationship" - Spaniard's coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

Earlier this month, Carlos Alcaraz's coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, shared an insight into the World No. 2's rivalry with Jannik Sinner. Ferrero highlighted the challenges that arose when balancing their intense on-competition with their friendship.

"On many occasions, it is not easy because it is one of your biggest rivals or your biggest rival. The more times you play and the more defeats you have that can hurt, that relationship is not easy to be fluid," Ferrero told Marca.

Nevertheless, he disclosed that Alcaraz and Sinner shared a very healthy relationship and emphasized that they pushed each other to raise their levels.

"The two of them have a super healthy, super good relationship. Carlos sees the things that Jannik does well and they will feed off each other's level," he added.

In other news, Carlos Alcaraz will take on Daniil Medvedev in the Indian Wells Masters final, in a rematch of their title clash at the event last year. Alcaraz will fancy his chances against Medvedev, having claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win over the World No. 4 in the 2023 final.

