"My finest Christmas drawing ruined" - Andy Murray hilariously bemoans his daughter Lola spoiling his Santa Claus illustration

Andy Murray is spending time with his kids at home during the off-season. He recently shared how his 2-year-old daughter Lola hilariously ruined his painting of Santa Claus on Instagram.

On Thursday, the British tennis icon uploaded his painting of Santa Claus on his Instagram story. The painting showcased Santa Claus standing on his sleigh, with a red line extending downwards.

Andy Murray playfully posted that the red line was drawn by his daughter to signify that Santa Claus was urinating. The two-time Wimbledon winner also claimed that it was his finest Christmas drawing.

"My finest Christmas drawing ruined by 2 year old daughter who wanted Santa to be 'Doing a wee wee' Santa appears to be extremely dehydrated" Murray captioned the image.

Andy Murray's drawing on Instagram.

The three-time Grand Slam champion married Kim Sears in April 2015. The couple has four children: Sophia, who is seven; Edie, aged five; three-year-old Teddie; and their youngest child Lola, who was born in March 2021.

Andy Murray's wife Kim Sears also has tennis in her veins. She's the daughter of renowned British coach Nigel Sears, who has coached the likes of Ana Ivanovic, Amanda Coetzer, and Daniela Hantuchová.

A sneak peek at Andy Murray's 2023 season

Andy Murray at the Rolex Paris Masters

Andy Murray has won 46 ATP titles and three Grand Slam titles to date, including two Wimbledon crowns and one US Open title.

At the Australian Open this season, the 36-year-old defeated Matteo Berrettini in five sets in the first round. In the second round, Murray clinched another five sets victory against Thanasi Kokkinakis. However, he was knocked out by Roberto Bautista Agut in the third round 1-6, 7-6(7), 3-6, 4-6.

According to the BBC, Murray reportedly skipped the French Open to prepare for Wimbledon.

At Wimbledon, he defeated fellow Brit Ryan Peniston in the first round to set up an encounter with Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas. The second round clash was a thrilling 5-set battle with the match ending 6-7(3), 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(3), 4-6 in favor of Tsitsipas.

Murray, the 2012 US Open champion, didn't need an introduction in New York, defeating Frenchman Corentin Moutet in the first round. However, Murray was knocked out 3-6, 4-6, 1-6 by Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov in the second round of the tournament.

Murray won three Challenger titles on the ATP tour this season. His first title came at the Aix-en-Provence Challenger in France, where he defeated Tommy Paul 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 in the final.

Murray also competed in the 2023 Surbiton Trophy, where he won against Jurij Rodionov 6-3, 6-2 in the final to clinch the trophy.

The third Challenger trophy Murray won was the 2023 Nottingham Open. He defeated Arthur Cazaux 6-4, 6-4 to clinch the title.