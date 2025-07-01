"My first coach was my dad, my last coach is my husband" - Petra Kvitova sends emotional message to family after heartbreaking exit in final Wimbledon

Petra Kvitova’s Wimbledon career came to an end after her first-round loss against Emma Navarro on Tuesday. Despite a quick start, the Czech was overwhelmed by the occasion of playing her final match at SW 19, losing 6-3, 6-1.

In a nice tribute to the two-time former champion, Wimbledon organisers held a special on-court interview with the Czech to reflect on her illustrious career, both at the All England Club and elsewhere.

The Czech began her speech by congratulating Navarro on the win before moving on to her team. In an emotional message to her box, she acknowledged to role played by her father and her husband, whom she addressed as her first and last coach, respectively, in helping her achieve so much success in her career.

Kvitova thanked her family and friends for their continued success, even taking note of her mother, who was on babysitting duty for her grandson, Petr.

"I didn’t have many tennis coaches through my career," Petra Kvitova said. "My first one was my dad, who is here today. My last one is my husband. I wanna thank them. All the people in my box. My family as well."

"And I want to thank them all, people who are in my box," she continued. "They have become family, some of them of course are family. My mom is looking after my son [Petr] and I hope she can hear me..."

Kvitova also had a special message for her parents, which Martina Navratilova translated while commentating on the Czech's last-ever Wimbledon match.

Martina Navratilova translates Petra Kvitova's special Wimbledon message for her parents

Petra Kvitova and Emma Navarro after their opening match at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships. (Source: Getty)

Another Czech Wimbledon legend, Martina Navratilova, was commentating on Petra Kvitova’s final match at the Championships and was reduced to tears at the encounter’s conclusion.

Navratilova, during the telecast, also translated a message that Kvitova sent her parents in Czech during the on-court interview. According to the seven-time champ, Kvitova expressed gratitude to her parents for “giving” up so much so they could help her achieve her dreams.

"I want to thank my mom and dad, for everthing that they did for me... they gave up so much for me," Petra Kvitova said in Czech.

Kvitova, who lifted the Wimbledon trophies in 2011 and 2014, was playing her final match at the Championships. She had earlier in June announced her decision to retire from tennis at the end of 2025. She will play her final tournament at the US Open.

