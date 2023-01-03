Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jabeur spread the bromance with photo session

Ons Jabeur shared moments of bromance with her friend and rival Victoria Azarenka.

The duo are currently in Australia competing at the Adelaide International 1 2023. They will face some of the top players like Aryana Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit in a bid to win the title. Top seed Jabeur received a first-round bye and will now play in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Jabeur took to social media to post a picture of herself and asked fans to guess who took the picture. She also hinted that it was a tennis player.

" Guess who took this Picture ? She’s a tennis player …," she captioned the shot.

While some fans guessed it to be either Iga Swiatek or Anett Kontaveit, others asked for more hints like the player's nationality or if they were retired. Jabeur finally revealed that it was Azarenka.

The Belarusian, who is a photography enthusiast, returned the admiration by replying that Jabeur was her "first and favorite" player to shoot pictures of.

"My first and favorite player to shoot photos," she replied.

Azarenka is currently playing in the round of 32 stage at the tournament against Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina.

Victoria Azarenka gears up for Australian Open 2023

Victoria Azarenka at the Guadalajara Open 2022

Victoria Azarenka has kicked off her season with the Adelaide International 1, building up to the first Grand Slam of the year.

The former World No. 1, who had briefly considered retiring in 2019 following her pregnancy and injury setbacks, had a lukewarm season. She reached the quarterfinals of both the Citi Open and the Adelaide International 1. She last played at the Guadalajara Open, where she reached the semi-finals.

Last year, the three-time US Open finalist spoke about what drove her to return to the game and the challenges that she faced along the way.

"I think what was hard for me was actually coming back to play the tournaments, not in terms of motivation or competition, but to travel again, to be in the hotel environment. I’m in a place where my life is pretty great and I love it. I’m never going to be bored off the court, but the competition is still what drives me,” she said.

The two-time Australian Open champion of 2012 and 2013 will now be looking to compete again at the tournament.

