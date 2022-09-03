"My first love" - Nick Kyrgios opens up about his relationship with Costeen Hatzi, his tattoos in tribute to Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, and more

Nick Kyrgios is through to the fourth round of the US Open with a 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 win against American JJ Wolf on Friday night.

The Aussie, who has failed to get past the third round of the tournament in the past, has been in form in New York. He registered a fluent win against compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in the first round which was followed by a well-earned but eventful victory against Benjamin Bonzi.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up answered a few questions from his fans on Instagram, shedding light on his immense love for basketball and his relationship with girlfriend Costeen Hatzi.

Responding to a query about whether Hatzi would prefer to have a marriage that is private or public, Kyrgios revealed that people know very little about their relationship despite their lack of privacy.

"Unfortunately, people like to put in the news where I park my car and how I breathe so our privacy is not really in our control. But, I'm proud to be in this relationship. There is a lot people don't see and know about our relationship. We share plenty, but that's 5% of what goes on," he wrote.

The fiery tennis star's love for the game of basketball is no secret. One fan asked him the meaning of his elaborate hand tattoo, to which the 27-year-old replied saying it was a tribute to American basketball great Kobe Bryant, adding that he had one for LeBron James as well. Michael Jordan also features in one of Kyrgios' tattoos.

"My right arm is a tribute to Kobe. I got Lebron as well. I have a some Jordan's as well cuz they are my favourite shoe. Also got a basketball because that's my first love. My left arm has the scripture 'see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil," he disclosed.

Despite making it to the finals at Wimbledon, Nick Kyrgios was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons too during the tournament. His altercations with chair umpires, line judges, and ill-tempered clash with Stefanos Tsitsipas highlighted the volatile nature of the immensely talented Australian.

The 2022 Wimbledon runner-up, who spat in the direction of a spectator at SW19 was at it again during his second-round win against Benjamin Bonzi. He was handed the biggest fine ever in the history of the US Open for "spitting and audible obscenities" which amounted to $7,500.

