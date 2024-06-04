"My friends are in the front line, losing their lives" - Elina Svitolina "sad" about media turning a blind eye to the horrors of Russia-Ukraine war

Elina Svitolina expressed regret about the media turning a blind eye to the horrors of the Russia-Ukraine war that has extended beyond two years. She conveyed this during a press conference at the 2024 French Open.

Svitolina, who was seeded 15th, bowed out of the women's singles draw at Roland Garros with a loss to fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the fourth round on Monday, June 3. The Kazakh put in a fine performance to register a 6-4, 6-3 win and reach the quarterfinals of the clay-court Major

During the time, Svitolina notably campaigned on the tour as the face of Ukraine's soft power amid Russia's invasion of her homeland.

The impact of Ukraine's soft power has taken a hit over the last few months as the stories coming out of the battleground have apparently reduced in the mainstream media even though the Russian army continues to advance.

Elina Svitolina claimed that most of her friends back home are still being subjected to brutal violence at the frontline but the world isn't aware. She said:

"It is very sad for my country. You know, I’m representing Ukraine, it’s the country that I’m from, I love my people and of course, it’s sad because I know so many of my friends and people that I know are in the front line and losing their lives in this horrible war."

"Very sad topic because people and media are not talking about it anymore, of course, there is other wars happenings, other things happening but it’s very sad as I say because I’ve close friends and people that I speak on a daily basis that are fighting right now."

Following her French Open exit, Svitolina now has 17 wins out of 28 matches so far in the 2024 season.

Elina Svitolina unaware of Wimbledon repeating the gesture of providing for Ukrainian players

Elina Svitolina; Getty

During the same press conference at the 2024 French Open, Elina Svitolina was asked if Wimbledon is gearing up for another humanitarian gesture similar to last year's decision to provide for the accommodation of Ukrainian players.

Svitolina denied having any knowledge of the matter, saying:

"I haven’t had a conversation yet. Last year, they announced it just before. I haven’t had a conversation, I don’t know about it."

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club provided for the practice and accommodation of nearly 15 players from war-torn Ukraine from the conclusion of their French Open campaigns till the eve of qualifying rounds at Wimbledon.

Wimbledon also made donations worth more than £500,000 to crisis response organizations working for Ukraine.