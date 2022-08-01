"My genes" - Serena Williams after Olympia scores a goal in style, Alexis Ohanian disagrees

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia attended a football match between Angel City Football Club and OL Reign on Sunday. However, it was the tennis legend who found herself engaged in fun banter with her husband at the end of the day.

The American entrepreneur and Olympia were present at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles to cheer for the ACFC in the National Women's Soccer League. Although the club took a 2-0 lead in the first-half, they conceded three goals in the second to lose the match 3-2. Canadian YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh was also in attendance to show her support for the ACFC.

After the match ended, Alexis and Olympia were on the field and a video was soon posted from the four-year-old's Instagram account, in which she can be seen displaying her football skills and scoring a goal.

A thrilled Williams was quick to share the video on her Instagram stories, suggesting that the young one got her genes.

"My genes @alexisohanian," Williams wrote.

Serena Williams posted the story on her social media.

Resharing the clip from his Instagram account, 39-year-old Ohanian disagreed with his wife, saying that it was because of his coaching skills that Olympia scored that goal.

"My coaching and VMOs," Ohanian said.

Alexis Ohanian posted the video on his Instagram stories

Serena Williams will return at the Canadian Open for the US Open series

Serena Williams to play all three big tournaments

Playing her first-round match at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, the 23-time Grand Slam champion injured her leg as she suffered a torn hamstring, forcing her to retire mid-match. After being out for 52 weeks, the American made a comeback at Wimbledon 2022. However, a lack of match practice resulted in a first-round exit for Williams against France's Harmony Tan.

The 40-year-old icon is all set to compete at the National Bank Open, also known as the Canadian Open or the Rogers Cup, which is scheduled to be played from August 8-14 in Toronto. She will then arrive in Cincinnati for the Western & Southern Open. The WTA 1000 event will be held from August 15-21.

The last Grand Slam tournament of the year — the US Open — will commence on August 29. Williams will aim for her 24th title and look to equal Australia's Maragaret Court. The American last won a Major at the 2017 Australian Open, after which she lost as many as four finals.

